Republic of Ireland Women vs Wales Women: Nerves, emotion and a match in the balance

In terms of drama and building an occasion, two sides level after a cagey draw in the first leg, it couldn’t be better. Last Friday’s draw was a game not to lose, so neither side really pressed to win in the end.

Both Ireland and Wales to a degree have acknowledged that Friday's game is nothing but history - it's gone and effectively, we have a straight knockout game ahead us in Dublin.

Ireland can claim to have an advantage with the second leg played where their 'soul' lives - the Aviva Stadium in front of 25,000 Irish fans who will be noisy and passionate. Wales, on the other hand, are happy to take a home draw from a performance they regard as well below par.

Whether the occasion in Cardiff in front of a record crowd, Ireland's more direct approach or even just plain old nerves prevented Wales executing their game plan, they have another go.

And as a team now used to noisy, large crowds perhaps will feed positively off the Irish crowd, as Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson put it, "noise is just noise. When you have big crowds, the noise sounds like a roar. The problem is when you've only a few hundred and you can hear everything they direct at you!"

Where can either side win this game then? For Ireland, confidence isn't a problem. They feel they did the job they needed to in the first leg and back in Dublin, their strengths will overpower Wales.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe, by her own standards, had a quiet game in Cardiff and when asked if she needed to get the ball more in the second leg, her manager butted in laughingly and said a loud "yes".

McCabe agreed and laughed back knowing that in Dublin, she can influence Ireland's attempts to gain a hold over the game far more than she was able to last Friday. If she does and Wales can't cut her supply and ranging runs off, then Ireland can damage Wales.

For Wales, you feel it's about putting right frustrations from the first leg. Wilkinson has been in charge of the side for nine months now and the side has an identity and a way of playing.

Yes, they can battle, but their success has come through calmness, possession and passing through teams. They did it once last Friday and it resulted in Jess Fishlock getting in behind the Irish defence and crossing for Lily Woodham to slot home. It was simple, crafted football. But they did it just once. If they can pass through Ireland, get in behind then every time they will be a threat. It's easier said than done though isn't it?

A lot has been made around the atmosphere at both Cardiff and Dublin. While last Friday's record crowd for Wales Women was a sight and sound to behold, it did come with nerves on the pitch.

In Dublin, perhaps nerves aren't an option as someone has to win the game. Why leave anything out there? Ireland will passionately feed off their support, but I'm not sure Wales will be too bothered, it may even focus their minds on their game plan.

Wales will know Ireland at times will come at them with intensity and will be prepared as best they can, but it's about enjoying that adversity and frustrating the opponent.

One last part to this drama in Dublin though - the possibility of extra-time and penalties. It could happen. Both sides are genuinely well matched, each should have moments, so there is every chance of 90 minutes finishing up all-square.

If we get that far, I'm not going to predict anything. The players will be exhausted, the crowd on edge and lady luck searching for whom to fall down on the side of victory. One side will be in ecstasy, the other a truly horrible place for any sportsperson.