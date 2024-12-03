Arsenal vs Man Utd: Ruben Amorim believes a storm is still waiting for his team as they prepare for trip to Gunners
Man Utd travel to Arsenal in the biggest test of Ruben Amorim's life at Old Trafford so far; Amorim says a "storm" will still come at United despite two wins from his first three games; Amorim: "We are going to have difficult moments and we will be found out in some games."
Wednesday 4 December 2024 06:04, UK
Ruben Amorim has warned difficult days still lie ahead for Manchester United and they will be "found out" in some matches - with the Portuguese coach predicting "the storm will come" as he tries to put his stamp on the team.
Amorim has guided United to one draw at Ipswich then back-to-back wins over Bodo/Glimt and Everton since taking over from Erik ten Hag - but now faces his biggest test yet with a trip to title hopefuls Arsenal on Wednesday night.
Should United win at the Emirates Stadium, they would move three points behind the Gunners but Amorim believes it is wrong to start comparing his side to Arsenal.
"I want to say different things, but I have to say it again: the storm will come," said Amorim about his side's progress.
"We are going to have difficult moments and we will be found out in some games. And I know that, because I'm knowing my players and I know football. So I understand the difference between the teams. We are in the point that we are putting simple things in the team, without training. And you feel it.
"Against Everton, they were changing the way they were building up. They are a very good team and we had a lot of problems, because you cannot change by calling one thing to the captain. We don't have this training.
"So let's focus on each game, on the performance, what we have to improve to win games. That is the focus. I know it's hard to be a Manchester United coach and say these things in press conferences.
"We want to win all the time, no matter what. We are going to try to win, but we know we are in a different point if you compare us to Arsenal. It is what it is. We will try to win and go with confidence to win, but we know we need to play very well to win the next football match."
'I may not get same time as Arteta got'
Amorim also believes he may not get the same time and patience to turn United around that Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta was afforded a few seasons ago.
During Arsenal's renaissance from the bottom half of the table to title challengers, Arteta's job security has been under threat.
In his first full season in charge in 2020-21, Arteta took Arsenal to just outside the relegation zone at Christmas - while they began the following campaign with three straight defeats without scoring.
Now second-placed Arsenal go into the game with Manchester United as favourites, looking to close the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool - who have a nine-point buffer.
"It's an amazing job, sometimes coaches are just judged on the titles but what he's been doing at Arsenal, I think it been amazing. He's transformed the team," said Amorim about Arteta.
"He's brought in some youngsters that now are now big talents in this country. I hope to have the same mindset in the difficult moments, because I've watched this league for a long time. It's a very good characteristic in Mikel, so I think he's doing a great job."
Asked if Arsenal are being rewarded for keeping faith in Arteta, the new United boss replied: "That is always important for a coach: to have that confidence.
"But we have to acknowledge that Manchester United is a little bit different. All the attention you guys are putting here all the time, so I know that sometimes it may not be possible to have all that time.
"So we will try to manage that and try to do things a little bit more fast, knowing that here there is massive attention and judgement every day."
Arteta: Defeat to Amorim two years ago means nothing
Arteta's only previous meeting with Amorim came two seasons ago when his Arsenal side were beaten by Sporting CP in the Europa League last 16 on penalties.
Asked about Amorim's start to life in Manchester, Arteta said: "You can see his fingerprints straight away. He has been very clear.
"He has been very successful with Sporting. It's remarkable, after so many years, what he achieved there, especially the way he did it.
"It brings energy and new ideas to the club and the players. That's always something positive but we have to focus on what we have to do."
Asked if Arsenal are seeking revenge on Amorim after that European setback two seasons ago, Arteta replied: "Not revenge. In football it's about another opportunity.
"It's going to be very different. We played against Sporting last week and it was very different to two years ago. It has no meaning."