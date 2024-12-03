Martin Zubimendi: Liverpool set to revive deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool's failed bid to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer could reportedly be revived.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Real Madrid are ready to abandon a January pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold and wait to see if the Liverpool full-back will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

Marc Guehi has risked a Football Association ban after writing the words "Jesus loves You" on his captain's rainbow armband in the match against Ipswich Town.

The senior leadership of the Rugby Football Union are to face a motion of no confidence as early as January over the bonus scandal that has engulfed the governing body.

Tiger Woods believes the United States Ryder Cup players should be paid £4m, not £315,000, for representing their country - but insists all the money should go to charity.

THE SUN

Feyenoord striker Anis Hadj Moussa is emerging as a January target for Premier League clubs.

Flamengo are to leave the legendary Maracana Stadium for a new state-of-the-art stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly emerged as a managerial target for Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

Lower division clubs could see a "challenge" system in operation to overturn refereeing bloopers.

DAILY MIRROR

Feyenoord defender David Hancko has revealed he was shut down by former boss Arne Slot when the pair discussed the possibility of a reunion at Liverpool earlier this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Harry Maguire is reportedly hopeful that Manchester United will extend his contract beyond the end of the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United are assessing their goalkeeping options in case No 2 Altay Bayindir leaves during the January transfer window.

Manchester United scouts have been gathering information on Francisco Moura and Samu Aghehowa, formerly Omorodion, as they were deployed to FC Porto's match against Ruben Amorim's former team Casa Pia.

The father of England star Marc Guehi has slammed the FA after his son was reprimanded for writing 'I love Jesus' on his rainbow captain's armband.

THE TIMES

The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, has insisted that he will not raid the organisation's reserves to fund the new Club World Cup - despite the failure so far to secure a broadcaster for the tournament.

The RFU president Rob Udwin has called an emergency council meeting for December 18 in the face of a grassroots revolt against the union's under-fire senior leaders Bill Sweeney and Tom Ilube.

THE ATHLETIC

The Premier League has asked its clubs to send a template letter to their local MPs as part of a lobbying effort to dramatically limit the powers of the proposed independent football regulator.

Reading owner Dai Yongge has rejected a bid for the League One club from former chairman Roger Smee in a move that raises serious doubts about his desire to sell the club.

Former United States head coach Jill Ellis is leaving her role as San Diego Wave FC president to become chief football officer at FIFA.

Plymouth Argyle chairman Simon Hallett has insisted there are "no conversations going on" about replacing Wayne Rooney as manager.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham's next signing Min-hyeok Yang will join up with the squad this month ahead of his official move from K League side Gangwon FC in January.

Chelsea are in line for a tough Club World Cup draw after being placed in Pot 2 for Thursday's draw.

DAILY RECORD

Swedish football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly spearhead AC Milan's efforts to try to sign Bologna skipper Lewis Ferguson in January.

Internacional have once again expressed their desire to sign Celtic loanee Alexandro Bernabei on a permanent basis.

Philippe Clement has revealed he wants to tie down John Souttar on an extended Rangers contract.

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa refused to discuss his long-term future after his side failed to make it to next summer's Euros.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers' talks with would-be chairman Malcolm Offord have stalled.

Jose Mourinho has launched a stunning defence of ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst after he was sacked by Besiktas last week - despite them being rivals this season.