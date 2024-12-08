Dan Ashworth overruled at Man Utd over Gareth Southgate as Jim Ratcliffe 'furious' - Paper Talk
Plus: Everton set to cash in on striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Sunday 8 December 2024 22:31, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
.DAILY EXPRESS
Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reportedly left 'furious' with Dan Ashworth just weeks before the latter departed his role at Manchester United.
DAILY MAIL
Departing Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth reportedly pushed for Gareth Southgate to become the side's next manager before being overruled by the CEO.
Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero was comforted by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou as he hobbled off the pitch just 15 minutes into his return from injury against Chelsea on Sunday.
Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj are both set to be charged by the ICC after the pair were involved in a fiery and X-rated on-field row.
THE SUN
Everton will cash in on Dominic Calvert-Lewin next month if the right offer comes in - and £20m could get him, with Everton determined not to lose the striker for nothing
THE TIMES
Max Verstappen will complete his community service-style punishment, for swearing in a press conference, in Rwanda the coming week.
SCOTTISH SUN
Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been called out for his "naive" tactics and told he's "not playing against Kilmarnock or St Mirren" anymore.