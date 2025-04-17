Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool captain signs new contract to remain at Anfield until summer of 2027

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract at Liverpool, which Sky Sports News understands will keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old's previous deal was due to run out at the end of the season but it is understood Liverpool's captain's new deal runs for an additional two years.

The announcement comes six days after Liverpool confirmed a new deal for Mohamed Salah.

The Netherlands international joined Liverpool from Southampton for a then-world-record fee for a defender of £75m in January 2018.

Van Dijk has enjoyed a hugely successful spell on Merseyside, winning a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup and a host of individual accolades.

Van Dijk is also on the verge of captaining Liverpool to a second Premier League title this season, with Arne Slot's side 13 points clear at the top with six games to play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Van Dijk's best moments so far this season

Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com on his new Reds deal: "I'm very happy, very proud. There are so many emotions obviously that go through my head right now speaking about it.

"It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible. The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."

He added: "It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool.

"There wasn't any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family. I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser - I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Sturridge says former team-mates Virgil van Dijk and John Terry are two of the best defenders he has ever seen

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are confident of tying up a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract this summer.

Real are believed to be progressing in talks and Alexander-Arnold's preference is to join the LaLiga club.

