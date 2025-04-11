Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward commits future to club by signing new deal to stay at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new deal with Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has now put pen to paper on a new deal which Sky Sports News understands will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

Image: Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool

It's a major boost for Liverpool with Salah in scintillating form this season, helping power the club to the cusp of their 20th league title.

The Egypt international has helped fire Liverpool to the top of the Premier League with 27 goals and 17 assists.

Salah has won a Premier League, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups in addition to a UEFA Super Cup, a FIFA Club World Cup at Liverpool.

"Of course I'm very excited," said Salah to Liverpool's official club channels. "We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

"I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together.

"Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."

News of Salah's contract is expected to be boosted by a new contract for captain Virgil van Dijk. Sky Sports News revealed last week there have been steps made in the discussions over a new deal for the Dutch defender.

Like with Salah, Liverpool have always been confident Van Dijk would commit to the club and there is optimism he will remain beyond the summer.

"There is progress," Van Dijk said when asked about his contract situation on Sunday. "These are internal discussions and we'll see. I love the club."

Van Dijk is 33 years old but has played every minute of every Premier League game for Liverpool this season.

However, Real Madrid are confident of tying up a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was the third Liverpool player out of contract this summer.

Real are believed to be progressing in talks and Alexander-Arnold's preference is to join the LaLiga club.

Analysis: This shows the ambition of Salah and Liverpool

Sky Sports News' Vinny O'Connor at Liverpool's training ground:

"It will be a relief in some parts. It has come at an opportune moment in the season where Liverpool have lost three out of their last four games. So this is a bit of a boost and a bit of good news.

"It's a relief to the fans, a relief to everyone here and Arne Slot - the fact that Liverpool don't have to go searching for a replacement immediately and they can move forward with Salah in their team for the next two years at least.

"These have been negotiations that have going on for several months headed by sporting director Richard Hughes. There seemed to be a will on both sides - the football club and from Mo Salah to get this deal done.

"Liverpool say their ambition is to recruit the best talent and it must go in hand with the sporting and financial and overall best interests of the football club - which is why this deal has taken a little bit of a while to come to fruition because Salah himself is looking for the best possible deal.

"When you look at Salah's record since joining Liverpool in 2017, there is no question that he belongs in the highest echelons in world football and among the world's most outstanding footballers.

"This new deal is showing the ambition of Liverpool and Salah over the next couple of years as well. It shows their ambition to continue to grow under Arne Slot, as well as keep the best talent at the football club. The next step, and we're expecting it in the coming days and weeks, is that Virgil van Dijk will stay as well."