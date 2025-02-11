Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes reports from Denis Law's funeral as tributes are paid to the Manchester United legend; Sir Alex Ferguson, Ruben Amorim, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Wayne Rooney were among 500 people who attended the service; Thousands of Man Utd and Man City supporters gathered

Denis Law funeral: Sir Alex Ferguson, Ruben Amorim, Wayne Rooney among thousands to pay tribute to Manchester United and Scotland legend

Manchester United and Scotland great Denis Law died at the age of 84

Despite grey skies, the odd spot of rain and decidedly chilly temperatures, Mancunians - both of the red and light blue persuasion - came out in numbers to say a fond farewell to the great Denis Law.

Several thousand people flocked to Old Trafford to pay their respects as first the funeral cortege passed poignantly beneath the Trinity Statue then made the 20-minute journey to Manchester Cathedral.

As the 'King of the Stretford End' stopped by that now iconic statue of three United greats - Law, George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton - the crowds burst into refrained applause, the odd handkerchief required to wipe away a tear or two as a few pointed out that all three of those players have now passed away.

Image: A view of the order of service for the funeral of former Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland forward Denis Law, at Manchester Cathedral

At the Cathedral, Law and his family were greeted by another large crowd and a lone piper. Law of course a United great, but also a giant of Scottish football.

The service itself was one of remembrance but also celebration. Celebration of a truly great footballer, but also a lovely person. Those who knew him best here in Manchester all remarked what a gentleman Law was.

Manchester Cathedral was filled with 500 people including team-mates like Brian Kidd and Alex Stepney, who told of Law's lightning-quick football brain and his goalscoring prowess while Peter Schmeichel and Bryan Robson spoke about following in his footsteps.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith shares why Dennis Law was one of his idols and what his passing means for football

Members of the Class of 2025 attended, led by manager Ruben Amorim. Dressed smartly in United suits, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire represented the players and flanked Wayne Rooney into the Cathedral. Ruud van Nistelrooy, another great United goal scorer along with Law and Rooney, came to pay his respects.

They heard readings and commemorations, the Hymn Jerusalem and Psalm 23; "The Lord is my shepherd" and a tribute from Sir Alex Ferguson.

At the end of the service, there was a lovely touch as the congregation heard a recording of the song 'Angel' - an unlikely duet with Law and Sir Rod Stewart.

Image: Sir Alex Ferguson arriving at Manchester Cathedral for the funeral of former Manchester United, Manchester City and Scotland forward Denis Law

The cathedral bells chimed 84 times, one for every year of Law's life, as the service filed out with the final words coming from Sir Alex Ferguson.

I asked him why Law was such a good player and such a legend for United but ended with a quick question and obvious statement: "A proud Scot?"

Sir Alex beamed with delight and a lovely laugh. "Oh yes, indeed very proud," he said. From one Scotland and United legend to another.