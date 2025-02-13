Kai Havertz injury: Arsenal striker ruled out for the rest of the season with hamstring injury

Arsenal have confirmed striker Kai Havertz has suffered a serious hamstring injury which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Havertz injured his hamstring during training in Dubai and returned to London with the rest of the squad on Tuesday night.

A club statement confirmed the injury and added: "Subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days.

"Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Arsenal will now be without a recognised striker for the final 14 games of the Premier League season, as they bid to close the gap on leaders Liverpool, plus the rest of their Champions League campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side failed to sign a forward in the January transfer window after a late bid for Ollie Watkins was rejected by Aston Villa.

Arsenal had already lost striker Gabriel Jesus for the remainder of the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in their FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Arsenal’s injuries Kai Havertz (hamstring – out for the season)

Bukayo Saka (hamstring – back in March at earliest)

Gabriel Jesus (ACL – out for the season)

Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring – out for over a month)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee – second surgery being considered)

Ben White (knee – set to return)

The Gunners also have winger Gabriel Martinelli out for the next month with a hamstring problem sustained in their Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Newcastle.

Arsenal have been without Bukayo Saka since December 21 with a hamstring issue - though the England winger was part of the Gunners' training squad in Dubai and could return to action in March.

'Let's see what the team is made of'

Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal clash with leicester on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm), Arteta spoke about the blow of Havertz's injury and challenged his team to cope in the absence of their leading scorer this season.

Arteta said: "We were having a great campaign in Dubai, recharging, training, having some time off and connecting again with nature and a different environment. And then the injury happened in a very unexpected way, certainly.

"It's a big blow because of the injuries that we have, but fortunately, we've been through a lot this season.

"We have played without Saliba, without Ben White all season, Tomiyasu all season, Calafiori two months, Merino two months, Martin Odegaard two months, Bukayo Saka three months, Gabriel Jesus... all of them.

"That's the challenge I had. I love it and look forward because we are where we still are, with all the things I have mentioned, on top of playing four times with 10 men.

"Let's see what the team is made of."

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Paul Merson believes it is 'unacceptable' for Kai Havertz to pull a hamstring in training but says now is the time for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri to step up in his absence

Kai Havertz is going to be a major miss for Arsenal. He has a great understanding with Martin Odegaard and he can drop off or do a good job at centre forward as a focal point.

He does miss chances but he gets in good positions and he is going to be a massive miss for the Gunners.

To tear a hamstring in training is near on unacceptable. If you stretch properly, that doesn't happen. I was flabbergasted by the news of tearing a hamstring on a warm weather training camp.

Only time will tell how costly it might be that Arsenal didn't bring in a striker. If they go and lose the league by one, two or three points then you can make that argument.

But if Liverpool had won against Everton or they go on to win all their games, it doesn't matter who is playing up front for Arsenal.

Now the front three will be Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling. Mikel Arteta will have to sit down with Sterling and tell him he's got six or seven games as a starter and he's got to go out there and enjoy it, show what you've got and just go out and play your game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Nick Wright analyses who could replace Havertz in Arsenal's starting line-up after the German was ruled out for the remainder of the season

He's been a bit-part player recently and that is hard. You come on or you start but if you don't do well you know you will be back on the bench. It's hard not to think like that as a player.

But now, Sterling has to play and hopefully that helps him. Hopefully we see the best of him and you never know, those three players may gel.

The sky is the limit for Nwaneri as a player and now he knows he's in the team. Who knows? This is what superstars are made of. You never know if a player is really going to be a superstar until they get a consistent run of games, and this might be his moment. He's got an unbelievable chance.

'It's a nightmare for Arsenal - season looks nigh-on impossible'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alan Smith believes that Arsenal's title chances are 'nigh-on impossible' without a striker

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith on Sky Sports News:

Everybody was saying you could afford to lose some, but you can't afford to lose Kai Havertz.

With Gabriel Jesus being out for the rest of the season, I always thought Arsenal needed a centre-forward anyway even if he, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were fit. It's a bit of a nightmare for the Gunners if he's going to be out for the rest of the campaign.

It will be a case of mixing and matching now - Leandro Trossard has played as a false nine, he's done it this season. Raheem Sterling may have to chip in in a way he hasn't done so far. He's been a bit disappointing since he's come in.

But it was going to be hard for Arsenal in this title push, it was an outside chance they could reel in Liverpool - now it looks nigh-on impossible. For this season, you're wondering - with what they've got - how they can make a success of it. The Champions League as well looks really difficult.

You could point to the fact that Manchester City won the Premier League once without a centre-forward, but they had a little bit more in reserve than Arsenal have got now. It's a key point in the season, maybe a point that just ended hope and optimism.

Analysis: Where on earth do Arsenal go now?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol and Mike Wedderburn clash over whether Arsenal should have signed a new striker in the January transfer window

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

It was the news Arsenal fans dreaded in the wake of their fruitless January transfer window. The week after the closure of a market where the Gunners failed to strengthen their forward line, Arsenal have lost the only striker option they were counting on for the rest of the season.

If Arsenal's task to close down Liverpool was tough, now it is even tougher. With Arne Slot's side having Mohamed Salah as the most in-form player in Europe, Cody Gakpo turning up in big moments, plus Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in the wings - the Gunners are running out of armoury.

Where do Arsenal go now? In terms of adding, the Gunners could enter the free-transfer market to see if there are any short-term options out there. But, in truth, if Arsenal failed to act when the market was open, will they really enter panic mode with the window shut?

The most likely option is dealing with what they have - and those options are slim. Not only do Arsenal have their two first-choice centre-forwards out for the season, they also have just three forward players fit in their squad in Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and on-loan Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling.

All three are contenders to play up front in their next game against Leicester on Saturday. Trossard played as the No 9 in the Champions League win over Girona, while Arteta has branded the No 9 role as a potential full-time position for Nwaneri in the future - though the 17-year-old's best outings have come out wide.

Sterling is also an option having played the final few minutes of the 5-1 win over Man City in that position, plus he has the history of turning out in a central role with England.

But the real place Arsenal are heading towards is regret. Just how did they end up in this scenario? Their January activity will come under scrutiny but it can also go further back to the sales of Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe plus the loan exits of Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson.

All four would be needed in this Arsenal team now. All the above reasons left their first-choice front three with too much to do. All three are now injured.

Arsenal's injuries in numbers

Arsenal are not the only team to have suffered injury problems this season. In fact, they are in the middle of the Premier League table for injuries at the moment.

They will not get much sympathy from north London rivals Tottenham about their current plight.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But it is the severity of the injuries that sets Arsenal apart from most. Their players have missed nearly 650 days due to injury - and counting - which is well above the Premier League average and is the fifth-highest among the top-flight clubs.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

It is also the type of players Arsenal are missing, with the majority of the Gunners' injured players attacking options. Saka, Havertz and Martinelli are all out for a while - this is arguably their first-choice front three.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

And there are some tricky games on the horizon for Arsenal. They will be hoping to get wins against Leicester and West Ham later this month - but matches with Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Chelsea are looming.