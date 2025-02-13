Paul Merson: Liverpool had two hands on title but Everton's equaliser gives Arsenal chance

Paul Merson says Liverpool had the Premier League title in two hands until James Tarkowski's incredible 98th-minute equaliser salvaged Everton a dramatic 2-2 draw in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Mohamed Salah had looked to have stolen the show when giving Liverpool the lead late in the game, completing a turnaround started when Alexis Mac Allister cancelled out Beto's early goal. But Tarkowski's rocket sparked celebrations from the home fans at Goodison Park and Arsenal fans as their side battle Arne Slot's side in the title race.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Merson believes the Gunners now have a chance of reeling Liverpool in and going on to win the title after the dramatic scenes on Wednesday evening.

'Liverpool's point at Everton give Arsenal a chance'

It's a big result for Everton but also for Arsenal.

At 2-1, in the last minute, I thought Liverpool had the Premier League title in their hands, but James Tarkowski comes up with a special goal to keep the title race alive.

Arsenal have injuries but they have given a chance.

The gap is now seven points and they have played the same amount of games, and Arsenal play first this weekend.

Image: James Tarkowski slams in Everton's stoppage-time equaliser against Liverpool

They have a trip to Leicester and could close the gap to four points. Liverpool have Wolves at home. It doesn't look like a hard game on paper but it's a free swing for Wolves, who had a big result against Aston Villa. They go to Anfield with nothing to lose.

But then Liverpool have Aston Villa away, Man City away and Newcastle at home.

These three games will define whether Liverpool will wrap up the league by the end of March or whether we are going to have an unbelievable end to the season.

'Villa, City and Newcastle games will define Liverpool's title challenge'

Liverpool could drop points in all three of those games.

They should win the Wolves game but they still have to recover from what happened at Goodison Park.

I thought they had two hands on the title at 2-1 last night but that has changed now.

Liverpool are not playing great. They are not blowing teams away. They are just a very good football team that win football matches.

At Everton, Mohamed Salah hardly touched the ball but his goal is mind-blowing. His touch and his finish that quick was just phenomenal. He hadn't been playing great but that is what separates him as a player.

There's the clash between Liverpool and Arsenal in May and I hope it's going to go down to the wire and come down to that match, but it's the three games in between Wolves and Southampton that are crucial for Liverpool.

If they can come out of Aston Villa, Man City and Newcastle with seven points that will be enough.

With wins over Wolves and Southampton too potential that would be 13 points from a potential 15 and that's another five games of the season gone.

That would leave 10 games or so and Liverpool would probably have to lose three games and the chances of that happening would be slim with the way they are playing, and Arsenal still have to win all their games.

I'm talking here like Arsenal have won all their games already but they are right up against it in terms of injuries.

'Havertz injury a big blow for Arsenal'

Kai Havertz is going to be a major miss for Arsenal.

He has a great understanding with Martin Odegaard and he can drop off or do a good job at centre forward as a focal point.

He does miss chances but he gets in good positions and he is going to be a massive miss for the Gunners.

To tear a hamstring in training is near on unacceptable. if you stretch properly that doesn't happen. I was flabbergasted by the news of tearing a hamstring on a warm weather training camp.

Will not buying a striker prove costly?

Only time will tell how costly it might be that Arsenal didn't bring in a striker.

If they go and lose the league by one, two or three points then you can make that argument.

But if Liverpool had of won against Everton or they go on to win all their games, it doesn't matter who is playing up front for Arsenal.

Now the front three will be Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling.

Mikel Arteta will have to sit down with Sterling and tell him he's got six or seven games as a starter and he's got to go out there and enjoy it, show what you've got and just go out and play your game.

He's been a bit-part player recently and that is hard. You come on or you start but if you don't do well you know you will be back on the bench. It's hard not to think like that as a player.

But now, Sterling has to play and hopefully that helps him. Hopefully we see the best of him and you never know, those three players may gel.

The sky is the limit for Nwaneri as a player and now he knows he's in the team. Who knows? This is what superstars are made of. You never know if a player is really going to be a superstar until they get a consistent run of games, and this might be his moment. He's got an unbelievable chance.

Could Merino play as a false nine?

Image: Arsenal's Mikel Merino celebrates scoring the Gunners' second goal against Brentford

I don't like the idea of Mikel Merino playing up front. I just don't see it working.

I'd give Sterling a couple of games up there and I say that because of his movement. He can stretch the play and create space.

Once the game becomes tight and compact. that plays into the hands of other teams. When Arsenal can open the game up, it allows Odegaard to get on the ball and make things happen. It gives the likes of Nwaneri and Trossard time on the ball and with that I think Arsenal will be alright.

Playing a Merino, he's not a Havertz. He's not a goalscorer.

For me, it's staring them straight in the face. Play Sterling, Nwaneri and Trossard and I'd be telling them they can drift across the front three.

'Arsenal's new front three might just surprise everyone'

Leicester at the weekend is a good game for Arsenal. West Ham after that is not a bad game for to follow up.

Things get a bit tricky after that with a trip to Nottingham Forest, then Man Utd away and Chelsea at home. Throw in the Champions League too.

II think they get through the next two games.

Forest is going to be difficult and I hate to think how many times Arsenal have been up to Man Utd flying and United haven't been on top form, but United always seem to get a result. They always seem to turn up for that game.

The big positive for Arsenal is they have their back four intact, and they have their midfield three fit.

Arsenal haven't got to score three or four goals in every game. They just have to find a way of getting a goal or two to win football matches.

They will also be working on their set plays more than ever now. They will need those more than ever now.

But who knows, Nwaneri, Sterling and Trossard might just surprise everyone and go on and score goals together.