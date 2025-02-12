Everton vs Liverpool. Premier League.
Goodison ParkAttendance39,280.
Everton 2-2 Liverpool: James Tarkowski's 98th-minute goal earns draw in dramatic final derby at Goodison Park
Report as James Tarkowski ensured it was a memorable last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park as Everton earned a 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the 98th minute; Mohamed Salah had looked to have won it; Arne Slot, Sipke Hulshoff, Curtis Jones and Abdoulaye Doucoure all sent off
Thursday 13 February 2025 00:12, UK
James Tarkowski lashed in an incredible 98th-minute equaliser as Everton salvaged a dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.
Mohamed Salah had looked to have stolen the show when giving Liverpool the lead late in the game, completing a turnaround started when Alexis Mac Allister cancelled out Beto's early goal. But Tarkowski's rocket is the moment everyone will now remember.
Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones both saw red in the melee that followed the final whistle as raw emotion engulfed the stadium, supporters having spilled onto the pitch after the equaliser. When the dust settles, Liverpool still sit seven points clear at the top - although Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were also sent off for their complaints towards referee Michael Oliver.
But it was Tarkowski and Everton who had the final say that mattered in this derby farewell to Goodison Park, the clubs now deadlocked on 41 wins apiece here for eternity.
Player ratings
Everton: Pickford (6), Mykolenko (6), Tarkowski (8), Branthwaite (7), O'Brien (6), Garner (7), Gueye (6), Doucoure (6), Ndiaye (6), Lindstrom (6), Beto (7).
Subs: Harrison (6), Alcaraz (6), Iroegbunam (6), Young (n/a).
Liverpool: Alisson (6), Bradley (5), Konate (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Gravenberch (6), Mac Allister (7), Szoboszlai (6), Salah (7), Diaz (6), Gakpo (6).
Subs: Jones (6), Alexander-Arnold (6), Tsimikas (6), Nunez (6), Jota (n/a).
Player of the match: James Tarkowski.
How the drama unfolded
"We have got to give them something to shout about," David Moyes had said beforehand and his Everton players did just that when Jarrad Branthwaite's clever free-kick was met with a cold finish in the hottest of atmospheres by Beto to give the home side the lead.
But Mac Allister made a late run to nod in Salah's cross soon after to level it up and when Iliman Ndiaye was forced off injured, Everton's hopes of shining brightly in the Merseyside derby farewell to Goodison Park began to lose some lustre.
And yet, Liverpool never did gain full control, Everton having the better of a bitty second half. Doucoure headed wide when well-placed. Branthwaite had a goal disallowed for an offside in the build-up. The Goodison crowd ached for a winner.
Salah thought he had found it for Liverpool when Curtis Jones beat Jake O'Brien to the ball and the Egyptian latched onto Branthwaite's half-clearance to stab home his 22nd Premier League goal of the season. But there was still time for late drama.
Tarkowski hit the bouncing ball emphatically into the roof of the net with the referee so close to blowing his whistle and it proved a double celebration due to the lengthy VAR delay. Slot was so frustrated by the events that he too saw red at the end.
If the Liverpool boss wanted out of there, the Everton supporters saw it differently. Long after the whistle, even after the players had departed, they stayed to soak it up one last time. A Merseyside derby to remember, a goal that the home fans will never forget.
'It will be remembered in history'
Everton boss David Moyes to TNT Sports:
"A brilliant finish for us. To finish the last Merseyside derby and score in the last minute, it was in a way fitting.
"We'd have liked to have won the game but when it was 2-1 down, I was thinking we weren't going to get back in this. But we worked hard, we kept at it.
"We probably had more attempts in the second half than the first but didn't have maybe the quality to get a good enough finish away... but Tarky did, which was the one that really mattered.
"To score that goal, it will be remembered in history."