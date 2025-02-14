Ruben Amorim: I sympathise with Ange Postecoglou but I'm under bigger pressure at a bigger club

Ruben Amorim says he sympathises with Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou but thinks he’s under "bigger pressure at a bigger club".

Manchester United currently sit 13th in the table having taken just 29 points, which is the fewest they've ever taken at this stage of a Premier League season.

They travel to Tottenham on Sunday, a game live on Sky Sports, with Spurs sitting two points behind them in the table.

Both managers have come under scrutiny this season but Amorim believes he's under more pressure owing to the size of the club he's managing.

Asked whether he had sympathy for Postecoglou, Amorim said: "Of course, especially because he is a good guy. He's a very good coach. He wants to play football in the right way, for me that is a good thing.

"When we choose this profession there is a lot of good things but then you have to feel that pressure when you don't win.

"In my opinion, with all due respect, I am at a bigger club with bigger pressure. I understand the connection and he's a really important coach to follow his principles."

He added: "I'm a huge fan of Ange Postecoglou. I'm from a different culture, I'm Portuguese and all the Portuguese coaches can adapt. I adapt. The simple thing is that I use one system at the moment because I believe if you work on that system you can play in different systems at the same time. That is my idea.

"But we are not winning games and I understand the connection between me and Ange, we have the same problems."

Postecoglou: If Man Utd stick with Amorim, they will see progress

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ange Postecoglou admitted he was in better spirits after Tottenham had a much-needed break in their fixture list

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou:

"I've got respect for all managers because I know how tough it is.

"But I'm sure if you asked Ruben, he would say he's doing what he was bought in to do. They've scouted him, identified him as the way he plays, the way he goes about his business. You don't make these appointments because you like the look of someone, you do a lot of work and you bring him in with a purpose.

"Now if anyone believes that could change significantly in a short space of time, they're living in an alternate universe not based in reality.

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Sunday 16th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"Who am I to advise anybody? But if Man Utd stuck with Ruben for the next two years, they'd see progress absolutely because that's how long it takes.

"If someone can show me someone who has done it quicker without significant investment, by all means put it across my desk and I'll follow that blueprint."

Image: Spurs vs Man Utd, live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones:

Amorim needs a performance where it is clear to see some evidence of his philosophy being put into action. All I am seeing is a miserly team that grind out results and struggles to create any momentum in games.

United have scored just 28 goals in 24 Premier League matches this season to a per-90 average of 1.17 - only Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton average fewer.

Therefore, it remains a smart betting play to keep on backing United's inability to start games with any intent under Amorim. The only first-half goal they have scored in their last 15 games in all competitions was Bruno Fernandes' penalty in the defeat to Brighton, and after failing to lead at the break against Leicester it is now 17 matches since this team led after 45 minutes.

Tottenham head into this one with their own problems but the 15/8 with Sky Bet for them to be winning at half-time has a chance.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Watch Tottenham vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm.