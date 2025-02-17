Man City planning to rival Real Madrid in move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with rivals Real Madrid again this summer - in a battle for £85m-rated midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Tottenham are eying an ambitious £80m transfer swoop for Dortmund and England U21 star Jamie Gittens.

Image: Germany's Florian Wirtz is on the radar of Man City and Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr 'buys Portuguese second-tier club FC Alverca for £6.7m' ahead of Champions League grudge match with Man City.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta is hoping to have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli back after the next international break.

The EFL will continue the trial of in-stadium VAR announcements by referees at next month's Carabao Cup final despite the opposition of Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to stick with Ruben Amorim despite the club's current crisis.

Minehead AFC have launched an investigation after players were involved in a shocking brawl with their own fans after conceding a late goal.

THE TIMES

The FA is allowing Thomas Tuchel the flexibility to make regular trips back to Germany to see his family, even though it has meant him missing three Premier League weekends, the third round of the FA Cup and all four Carabao Cup semi-final matches in his first six-and-a-half weeks as England head coach.

Image: England manager Thomas Tuchel in the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Cole Palmer's struggles highlight a deeper malaise at Chelsea, where a lack of goals has left the team flailing in search of a Champions League spot.

DAILY EXPRESS

Young Wigan star trolls Everton with Liverpool gesture after scoring first goal in test event at new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, holding up four fingers and both of his thumbs to display a 'six' in an apparent reference to the Reds' six European Cups.

Manchester United could end up spending another £25m on Casemiro after the midfielder revealed his determination to remain until the end of his contract.

DAILY MAIL

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has blasted the Blues after their recent poor run of form, while singling out a number of stars and the manager for criticism.

Manchester City have identified Germany international Florian Wirtz as a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have been accused of setting "callous" ticket prices for their forthcoming FA Cup match against Fulham. Premier League away tickets are capped at £30 but Fulham fans face paying as much as £61 for a seat in Old Trafford's away end.

Chloe Kelly has been called up to the England squad the day after making her first appearance for Arsenal in the north London derby.

Image: Chloe Kelly comes on as a second-half substitute for her second Arsenal debut

GUARDIAN

After £800m and four years, Everton's new stadium made its grand debut. The 52,888-seat ground in Bramley-Moore Dock impressed as 10,000 fans flocked to test event.

EVENING STANDARD

Sunday's protest by thousands of Tottenham supporters against chairman Daniel Levy and the club's board is unlikely to change anything in the short term.

DAILY RECORD

As Rangers drift towards the end of a "dead duck" of a domestic campaign, the biggest danger is now complete apathy from the fed up fans.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Celtic must go out against Bayern Munich with no fear and the belief that "anything is possible".

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic fans in Munich have been asked to be mindful of a memorial service taking place in the city before their match against Bayern Munich.

'Absolutely awful' cry Scotland fans after team unveils new throwback strip that divides opinion.