Newcastle: Eddie Howe has big Carabao Cup final problem, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson says Newcastle's looming Carabao Cup final is a big problem for Eddie Howe as he prepares for a "must-win" game against top-four rivals Nottingham Forest.

In their first game since booking their place to face Liverpool, Newcastle were blown away by Man City who secured an emphatic 4-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. Their form has dipped in the last month with three defeats in the last four league games, and Howe has warned their season would be over if they only focused on the Carabao Cup final.

"If [having one eye on the final] is the case, we're in trouble," Howe said. "Because our Premier League season will be over really by the time that final comes around, it can't be the focus."

Newcastle face Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and West Ham United in the Premier League, as well as Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fifth round before the Carabao Cup final, but Merson says it is only natural for the attention of the players, who could become Newcastle legends by lifting a trophy, to drift away to Wembley.

Ahead of the Super Sunday showdown between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports, Merson discusses Newcastle's Carabao Cup final problem, Forest's impressive season and why Sunday's game is a must-win for the Toon and a must not lose for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest Sunday 23rd February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Forest's big opportunity at Newcastle

Image: Watch Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports on Super Sunday

It's a massive opportunity for Nottingham Forest this weekend at Newcastle. They can open up a nine-point gap to Newcastle with a win.

It's a chance to put some real daylight between them and Eddie Howe's side.

It's a must-win game for Newcastle but it is a must not lose game for Nottingham Forest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham’s match against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

If Forest can get away from St James' Park with a point, they'd be more than happy.

Their objective from now until the end of the season must be to win at home and then stop the teams in and around them.

That's why the game against Newcastle is massive. Of course, they can win the game and move further clear, but the absolute minimum is to come away with a point to keep Newcastle at arm's length.

Merse impressed by 'resilient' Forest

Image: Merson has been impressed with Nottingham Forest's resilience under Nuno Espirito Santo this season

I have been shocked by the way Nottingham Forest have performed this season.

What has impressed me more than anything has been when they have been beaten, they have recovered quickly. They've been so resilient in that respect.

I saw them get well beat at Man City and Arsenal, and even when they were slaughtered by Bournemouth, the way they bounced back in their next games was what impressed me more than anything.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Wood’s journey arriving in England from New Zealand at 18-years-old at West Brom eventually finding his feet at Leeds, scoring consistency at Burnley and succeeding at Forest

In the Premier League you can get on these runs where one defeat turns into another, and before you know it you've lost five on the trot in the blink of an eye.

That's where Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been so impressive. They have won the games immediately after a defeat, essentially stopping the rot before the rot sets in.

'Looming Carabao Cup final a big problem for Howe'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Man City’s match against Newcastle United in the Premier League

The big problem Eddie Howe has at the moment is the looming Carabao Cup final.

They were blown away by Manchester City last weekend. They made City look like the Harlem Globetrotters.

They are getting to a stage, if they are not there already, that players will be looking to that final. It's no disrespect towards the club or anything like that, but these players have the chance to represent Newcastle in a cup final at Wembley.

They have a chance to make history for this football club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle boss Eddie Howe reacts to facing Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final

It's only natural for a player to have that in the back of their mind.

Newcastle do not win cup competitions every other year. They haven't won anything of note since I've been born.

If they went and won this competition for Newcastle, the players would be legends. That's something they won't be able to get away from and that could cause Howe a major headache in all the games before that Wembley trip.

Watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm