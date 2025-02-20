SWPL post-split fixtures: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian and Glasgow City title battle plus clubs in relegation fight

The Scottish Women’s Premier League post-split fixtures have been released as a number of clubs battle for the title and to avoid relegation.

Rangers are currently top of the SWPL on goal difference - with Glasgow City, Celtic and Hibernian also tied on 51 points after 21 matches.

Hearts and Motherwell round off the top-six, with the final round of games from the first part of this season taking place on March 2 before the post-split fixtures take over, with teams playing each other home and away across the final 10 rounds of the campaign.

Image: Celtic are looking to retain the SWPL title with 16-time winners Glasgow City also in contention

At the other end, three clubs will be relegated this season ahead of a new structure of two divisions of 10 clubs being introduced next season.

Dundee United are currently bottom on just four points, with Queen's Park and Montrose also in the relegation zone - six points behind Spartans, while Aberdeen are just one further point clear.

The first post-split fixtures…

Image: Hibs are in the SWPL title race with Hearts also in the top six

Glasgow City will host title challengers Hibernian on March 16, while Celtic and Rangers face away trips to Hearts and Motherwell respectively.

Aberdeen will look to move clear of the relegation zone as they take on bottom side Dundee United, while Queen's Park face Spartans and Montrose host Partick Thistle.

When do the title rivals meet?

Image: Celtic won the SWPL title for the first time last season

After starting their post-split fixtures at home to Hibernian, Glasgow City then visit holders Celtic on March 30.

Up next for Celtic in their title defence is an Old Firm clash away to Rangers on April 13.

All four clubs then face off as Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City are at home to Rangers three days later on April 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers' Chelsea Cornet scored a stunner which turned out to be the deciding goal in the Old Firm

The Sky Sports Cup finalists then meet on April 20 as Rangers travel to face Hibernian, before Jo Potter's Gers side then face Glasgow City 10 days later.

Glasgow City take on the other half of the Old Firm as Celtic visit on May 4 and then play Hibs away on May 11, while the Old Firm meet as Celtic are at home to Rangers.

Hibernian end the season with Celtic at home before facing Rangers away on the final day in the final meetings between those battling for top spot.

Who faces who on the final day?

Champions Celtic are at home to Motherwell, while 16-time winners Glasgow City take on Hearts and Sky Sports Cup finalists Rangers and Hibernian meet on May 18.

At the other end, Montrose play bottom side Dundee Utd, Queen's Park take on Aberdeen and Spartans face Partick Thistle.

Fixtures in full

March 16

Glasgow City vs Hibernian

Hearts vs Celtic

Motherwell vs Rangers

Aberdeen vs Dundee United

Montrose vs Partick Thistle

Queen's Park vs Spartans

March 30

Celtic vs Glasgow City

Motherwell vs Hibernian

Rangers vs Hearts

Dundee United vs Queen's Park

Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen

Spartans vs Montrose

April 13

Glasgow City vs Motherwell

Hibernian vs Hearts

Rangers vs Celtic

Aberdeen vs Spartans

Dundee United vs Partick Thistle

Queen's Park vs Montrose

April 16

Celtic vs Hibernian

Glasgow City vs Rangers

Hearts vs Motherwell

Montrose vs Aberdeen

Queen's Park vs Partick Thistle

Spartans vs Dundee United

April 20

Hearts vs Glasgow City

Hibernian vs Rangers

Motherwell vs Celtic

Aberdeen vs Queens Park

Dundee United vs Montrose

Partick Thistle vs Spartans

April 30

Celtic vs Hearts

Hibernian vs Motherwell

Rangers vs Glasgow City

Montrose vs Queen's Park

Partick Thistle vs Dundee United

Spartans vs Aberdeen

May 4

Glasgow City vs Celtic

Hearts vs Hibernian

Rangers vs Motherwell

Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle

Montrose vs Spartans

Queen's Park vs Dundee United

May 11

Celtic vs Rangers

Hibernian vs Glasgow City

Motherwell vs Hearts

Dundee United vs Aberdeen

Partick Thistle vs Montrose

Spartans vs Queen's Park

May 14

Hearts vs Rangers

Hibernian vs Celtic

Motherwell vs Glasgow City

Aberdeen vs Montrose

Dundee United vs Spartans

Partick Thistle vs Queen's Park

May 18

Celtic vs Motherwell

Glasgow City vs Hearts

Rangers vs Hibernian

Montrose vs Dundee United

Queen's Park vs Aberdeen

Spartans vs Partick Thistle