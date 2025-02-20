SWPL post-split fixtures: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian and Glasgow City title battle plus clubs in relegation fight
Rangers are currently top of the Scottish Women's Premier League on goal difference; Glasgow City, Celtic and Hibernian are also tied on 51 points after 21 matches; three clubs will be relegated this season ahead of a new structure being introduced
Thursday 20 February 2025 12:03, UK
The Scottish Women’s Premier League post-split fixtures have been released as a number of clubs battle for the title and to avoid relegation.
Rangers are currently top of the SWPL on goal difference - with Glasgow City, Celtic and Hibernian also tied on 51 points after 21 matches.
Hearts and Motherwell round off the top-six, with the final round of games from the first part of this season taking place on March 2 before the post-split fixtures take over, with teams playing each other home and away across the final 10 rounds of the campaign.
At the other end, three clubs will be relegated this season ahead of a new structure of two divisions of 10 clubs being introduced next season.
Dundee United are currently bottom on just four points, with Queen's Park and Montrose also in the relegation zone - six points behind Spartans, while Aberdeen are just one further point clear.
The first post-split fixtures…
Glasgow City will host title challengers Hibernian on March 16, while Celtic and Rangers face away trips to Hearts and Motherwell respectively.
Aberdeen will look to move clear of the relegation zone as they take on bottom side Dundee United, while Queen's Park face Spartans and Montrose host Partick Thistle.
When do the title rivals meet?
After starting their post-split fixtures at home to Hibernian, Glasgow City then visit holders Celtic on March 30.
Up next for Celtic in their title defence is an Old Firm clash away to Rangers on April 13.
All four clubs then face off as Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City are at home to Rangers three days later on April 16.
The Sky Sports Cup finalists then meet on April 20 as Rangers travel to face Hibernian, before Jo Potter's Gers side then face Glasgow City 10 days later.
Glasgow City take on the other half of the Old Firm as Celtic visit on May 4 and then play Hibs away on May 11, while the Old Firm meet as Celtic are at home to Rangers.
Hibernian end the season with Celtic at home before facing Rangers away on the final day in the final meetings between those battling for top spot.
Who faces who on the final day?
Champions Celtic are at home to Motherwell, while 16-time winners Glasgow City take on Hearts and Sky Sports Cup finalists Rangers and Hibernian meet on May 18.
At the other end, Montrose play bottom side Dundee Utd, Queen's Park take on Aberdeen and Spartans face Partick Thistle.
Fixtures in full
March 16
Glasgow City vs Hibernian
Hearts vs Celtic
Motherwell vs Rangers
Aberdeen vs Dundee United
Montrose vs Partick Thistle
Queen's Park vs Spartans
March 30
Celtic vs Glasgow City
Motherwell vs Hibernian
Rangers vs Hearts
Dundee United vs Queen's Park
Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen
Spartans vs Montrose
April 13
Glasgow City vs Motherwell
Hibernian vs Hearts
Rangers vs Celtic
Aberdeen vs Spartans
Dundee United vs Partick Thistle
Queen's Park vs Montrose
April 16
Celtic vs Hibernian
Glasgow City vs Rangers
Hearts vs Motherwell
Montrose vs Aberdeen
Queen's Park vs Partick Thistle
Spartans vs Dundee United
April 20
Hearts vs Glasgow City
Hibernian vs Rangers
Motherwell vs Celtic
Aberdeen vs Queens Park
Dundee United vs Montrose
Partick Thistle vs Spartans
April 30
Celtic vs Hearts
Hibernian vs Motherwell
Rangers vs Glasgow City
Montrose vs Queen's Park
Partick Thistle vs Dundee United
Spartans vs Aberdeen
May 4
Glasgow City vs Celtic
Hearts vs Hibernian
Rangers vs Motherwell
Aberdeen vs Partick Thistle
Montrose vs Spartans
Queen's Park vs Dundee United
May 11
Celtic vs Rangers
Hibernian vs Glasgow City
Motherwell vs Hearts
Dundee United vs Aberdeen
Partick Thistle vs Montrose
Spartans vs Queen's Park
May 14
Hearts vs Rangers
Hibernian vs Celtic
Motherwell vs Glasgow City
Aberdeen vs Montrose
Dundee United vs Spartans
Partick Thistle vs Queen's Park
May 18
Celtic vs Motherwell
Glasgow City vs Hearts
Rangers vs Hibernian
Montrose vs Dundee United
Queen's Park vs Aberdeen
Spartans vs Partick Thistle