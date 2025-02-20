Lucy Bronze: England and Chelsea defender speaks after Emma Raducanu and Millie Bright incidents

Lucy Bronze wants women in sport to feel "safe" but admits the "pitfalls" of popularity have created fresh concerns about security for high-profile female athletes.

Recent incidents have put female safety in sport back into the spotlight. British tennis player Emma Raducanu was left in tears by a man who "exhibited fixated behaviour" during her match at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday. The man was given a restraining order on Thursday.

Bronze's team-mate Millie Bright was targeted with abuse at a recent game as a fan criticised her performance after asking for autographs and pictures. Bright took to social media to speak out on the incident.

Manchester City striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw withdrew from her side's League Cup semi-final against Arsenal earlier this month after suffering racist and misogynistic abuse. She later performed the Black Power salute after scoring twice in a WSL match against Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of the Lionesses' Women's Nations League game against Portugal on Friday, Bronze was questioned about the safety of women athletes, saying: "It's definitely something that players are aware of.

"As an England player, we're probably quite fortunate. Our FA protects us really well, as best as they can, whether that's on social media or in person. Similarly at the clubs that we're all at.

"But it's definitely something we're aware of as female players. I guess that's the pitfall in the growth of the women's game. Although we get bigger and we celebrate more - we have more fans and that's amazing - but there's obviously negative sides to it and this happens to be that. We try to be as prepared as possible."

When asked how she keeps herself personally safe, Bronze replied: "I've played in different countries where I've been living on my own, so that's something that I've been aware of, and even when I've been back in England.

"But you have to just be smart about it. You have to take the right precautions, whether that's on social media, whether that's protecting your data in terms of where we stay and things like that.

"Players nowadays are more educated on the safety. You have to be aware of what that looks like, who you can reach out to get help from. You have to take all the precautions and to be in the place that you should be."

The likes of Bronze and Bright have long been using their platforms and profile to raise awareness of issues within the women's game.

"It's amazing," Bronze added. "It's something that we stand for in women's sport especially. When you watch another player do it, it gives you a little bit of something as well - that you can stand up for yourself or that people are hearing us.

"That's something that's really special about women's sport in general. We all have each other's backs, we all try to empower each other. Sadly there is that negative side, but the fact that we're trying to make change, we want the world to be a better place, the sports that we play to be better places.

"We want to be safe and we want to bring joy and excitement. So to use our platforms to try and push those things forward, make change for the better for all the little girls and boys, that's something that we hold really dear to our hearts and the reason why we do stand up and speak out."

England head coach Sarina Wiegman expressed her pride at how her players have spoken out on recent issues, saying: "It shows a lot about the togetherness, that you're not alone and sharing these experiences within the team, but also the wider world, you can see that people can resonate to it.

"I think it's really powerful and we have that platform because we're performing at the highest level. That's what I always say, to perform at the highest level and there's so many other things that come from that and keep doing that too."

Bronze: Spain players are brave for fighting for change

Bronze, who played for Barcelona at the time of the World Cup, hailed Jenni Hermoso and her Spain team-mates for "standing up for change".

Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assault after kissing forward Hermoso without consent.

Speaking before the verdict, Bronze said: "It's been incredible that the players have had to go through that. Not only winning the World Cup and the media outside of it but they are in the court case and they are speaking out.

"It's incredibly brave of the individuals and the team involved. They are fighting for change - not just within the court case - but they are fighting for change in their federation. It's amazing.

"As an England team, we've made changes in our federation - not at the same extent or for the same reason - but we stand by the Spanish players. As a team, we wish them all the best and want them to get what they deserve.

"We want them to just enjoy their football. Having been there last year at Barcelona and watching all the players go through the ordeals after the World Cup, [it] was challenging off the pitch for them. It would be nice for them to get back to focusing on their football because they are incredible people and unbelievable players."

Raducanu speaks out on 'difficult experience'

Emma Raducanu says she is "proud" of how she reacted to a "difficult experience" at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday, where she was approached by a man displaying "fixated behaviour" ahead of her defeat to Karolina Muchova.

The individual given a restraining order on Thursday.

"Difficult experience yesterday but I'll be OK and proud of how I came back and competed despite what happened at the start of the match," Raducanu said.

"Thank you to Karolina for being a great sport and best of luck to her for the rest of the tournament."