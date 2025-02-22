Manchester United: INEOS to announce another round of redundancies at club on Monday - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

INEOS will announce another round of redundancies at Manchester United on Monday and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford are keen to forget about the club's past achievements.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett provides further details behind Manchester United's latest financial results and why there is further bad news for INEOS

West Ham United have seen a staggering 29,000 season ticket holders walk away from the club since their move to the London Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne will have to reassess his plans after Pep Guardiola suggested he wasn't durable enough to keep up with the demands of modern football.

The Premier League has launched a staunch defence of VAR after confirming the number of errors made this season has plummeted compared to last year.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Bruno Fernandes was involved in a touchline bust-up with Everton legend Derek Mountfield before inspiring Manchester United's comeback at Goodison Park - with a late VAR penalty controversy then seeing players clash after the final whistle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Dawson discusses what is going wrong at Manchester United and what Ruben Amorim needs to do to get them back to winning ways.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Shakhtar Donetsk's chief executive has accused FIFA of failing to support Ukrainian football during Russia's invasion of the country.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out what Ademola Lookman had to say in response to his Atalanta manager Gian Piero's Gasperini's comments.

THE OBSERVER

Atalanta's manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, said he never intended to offend Ademola Lookman by saying the striker is "one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen" after their home Champions League defeat by Club Brugge.