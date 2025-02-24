Kevin De Bruyne's decline at Man City, Daniel Munoz's wing-back role and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde transformed

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

⬇️ De Bruyne's decline at Man City

💪 Munoz typifies Palace endeavour

🔶 Bellegarde transformed at Wolves

The sight of Kevin De Bruyne congratulating Mohamed Salah after Manchester City's 2-0 home defeat to Liverpool felt like a moment. Perhaps the two outstanding Premier League players of the past decade separated by just one year by birth but a chasm in form.

De Bruyne was the one accustomed to lighting up this fixture in the past. Salah had never even won a Premier League game at City before this. In April 2023, it was De Bruyne not Salah who produced the goal and the assist. The same happened in 2020.

As long ago as 2017, he starred in a 5-0 win. "He was absolutely fantastic in the big moments in the game," Gary Neville told Sky Sports that day. "The first goal is a wonderful pass. The second is the biggest moment in the game. Just a brilliant cross."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's defeat to Liverpool

This time, the big moments, like the game, passed De Bruyne by. Two passages of play stood out. There was a wild shot late in the first half, the act of a man out of ideas. Then came the sight of him labouring forlornly as he failed to prevent a corner on the hour.

It was a little sad to see a true Premier League great struggling. At 33, with City's focus turning to the rebuild, how many special performances are left in the tank? His status seems diminished now. Against Real Madrid, he did not even make it off the bench.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In the Premier League, he has been used sparingly by Pep Guardiola, starting only 57 per cent of the matches for which he was available. In the previous nine seasons, that figure only dipped below 70 per cent once - in 2018/19 when he suffered two knee injuries.

Although he was unable to do so against Liverpool, it is worth pointing out that De Bruyne can still create. In fact, in terms of chances created per 90 minutes, he ranks top among all Premier League players this season when he does make it onto the pitch.

Image: De Bruyne has created the most chances per 90 minutes of anyone

The problem is that De Bruyne in his pomp was a physical force too, a powerhouse of a player able to run through the opposition as well as outwit them. It was part of what made him so good but he has become a luxury player now that aspect has left him.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Guardiola once famously claimed that he was not a coach for the tackles but De Bruyne was that player. He is making fewer tackles than ever before, not competing as he once did. Despite playing fewer minutes per appearance, his average speeds are still down.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In a better team than this version of City, De Bruyne would be a luxury worth indulging, building around him to make the most of his talent for as long as possible. But with City now so poor out of possession, his decline mirrors that of this once great side.

Munoz typifies Palace endeavour

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's Premier League win at Fulham

"If you define a profile who fits the Premier League, it is Daniel Munoz," claimed Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner on Saturday. "He is the prototype of that because he can run up and down and is always ambitious. He wants to improve and I really liked his goal."

The Colombian wing-back produced a fierce finish to seal his side's 2-0 victory away to Fulham. "He stopped the pass, looked for the cross and fortunately he did not find anyone because he went one-on-one and he got the finish," explained Glasner.

Image: Daniel Munoz's touch map for Crystal Palace against Fulham

It was one of five touches in the opposition box that Munoz had at Craven Cottage. No Premier League defender had more over the weekend but that is not so unusual. Josko Gvardiol is the only defender with more touches in the opposition box this season.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Munoz's engine is remarkable because wing-back is a very demanding position and not everyone is capable of doing it well - as Ruben Amorim is discovering at Manchester United. He is one of only six players this season to make a century of overlapping runs.

It helps Munoz have an attacking impact for Palace even if the ball does not come his way, buying vital space for his team-mates, but he is a diligent defender too. Combative in the extreme, only veteran Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has made more tackles.

Image: Munoz is one of the top tacklers in the Premier League

A bargain buy from Genk in January of last year, Munoz is a real specialist in his position and he can also claim to have helped turn Palace's season around. It was his late equaliser against Newcastle that seemed to shift the momentum under Glasner.

They had one win from 13 Premier League games at that point but went on to win five of the next nine, the only loss coming in the one game this season that Munoz has missed, through suspension. Glasner will not want to be without his 'prototype' player again.

Bellegarde transformed at Wolves

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Wolves

At the start of the month, with Mario Lemina gone and Joao Gomes suspended, Vitor Pereira turned to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to partner Andre in midfield against Aston Villa. Wolves had lost four in a row going into it. "He will try his best," Pereira told Sky Sports.

Two hours later and Bellegarde was the player of the match, having scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win. Pereira was rather more gushing afterwards. "For me, Bellegarde was a fantastic surprise, he was excellent today." At Bournemouth, he was excellent again.

The 26-year-old Frenchman had made way for Gomes to return against Liverpool but helped turn the game off the bench at Anfield, where Wolves came close to salvaging a point. Restored against the Cherries, he played a key role in the game's only goal.

Image: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's touch map for Wolves in their last three Premier League games

Matheus Cunha was the difference but Bellegarde has been a revelation. He was far from a crowd favourite under Gary O'Neil, often shunted to the flanks, but Pereira's preference for his wide forwards to play inside in the pockets suits him much more.

Having impressed in a deeper role against Villa, he shone on the right at Bournemouth, doing his defensive work, retaining possession well and helping to get Wolves up the pitch. He was close to scoring again early on, almost finishing a move that he started.

When Gomes, on a booking, was withdrawn at the interval to avoid a repeat of his red card against Arsenal that levelled up the numbers, Pereira was able to send on Jorgen Strand Larsen up front and drop Bellegarde back into left midfield. A flexible friend.

Wolves needed to keep Cunha in the transfer window and they have also been bolstered by new signings. But making more of the talent at the club was also going to be vital to retaining to their Premier League status. Bellegarde's transformation is a big bonus.