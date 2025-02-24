Man Utd in need of a lift as we wait for Arsenal's response to Liverpool title blow - Premier League talking points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp and Steve Sidwell were full of praise for Marcus Rashford after his inclusion off the bench inspired Aston Villa's 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa - Tuesday, 7.30pm kick-off

Marcus Rashford has only started one game for Aston Villa so far - which arrived in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League - but after spearheading the 2-1 comeback victory against Chelsea with two assists for fellow newcomer Marco Asensio, fans should expect to see a lot more of him.

It is still early days in his tenure at Villa and the sample size is small, but the indications are there to suggest a switch has been flipped since departing Old Trafford.

The forward has almost tripled his shots, touches in the opponent's penalty area and chances created per game since switching red for claret and blue.

It was also his impressive free-kick from range that rattled the crossbar before falling to the feet of Ollie Watkins for the equaliser against Ipswich.

Both his output and intent are growing with every outing and even if the permanent move to Villa Park does not come to fruition, one thing is clear: Rashford looks rejuvenated ahead of his latest chance to shine against Crystal Palace.

Patrick Rowe

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth - Tuesday, 7.30pm kick-off

In late November, Brighton sat fourth in the Premier League but an unkind festive period dragged Fabian Hurzeler's side into midtable.

Despite a scalp at Old Trafford in December, a run of two wins in 10 games meant that the buzz that once surrounded Brighton's push to break into the established top-six positions was transferred to the likes of Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest who capitalised to find themselves in favourable positions.

It may have taken a 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest but Brighton have been reinvigorated following three consecutive victories since. Their recent run started by dumping Chelsea out of the FA Cup to keep their hopes of silverware alive before putting three past the same opponents just days later.

Brighton hit Southampton for four last time out and look to have regained their form as they prepare for the run-in. Sixth place is Brighton's highest-ever league finish and they could still better that given their form. Their clash against Bournemouth is interesting for many reasons.

Bournemouth have had the plaudits for their form but a recent wobble means Brighton will back their chances of gaining ground on the Cherries. Brighton were Bournemouth before it was in vogue for sides to upset the Premier League establishment. On Tuesday night, Brighton can inch closer to getting their crown back as the real top-six disruptors.

William Bitibiri

Wolves vs Fulham - Tuesday, 7.30pm kick-off

Wolves had nine points from 16 games when Vitor Pereira was appointed just before Christmas. They were five points from safety, closer to bottom club Southampton than drawing clear of the relegation positions. They face Fulham on Tuesday a club revived.

The win over Bournemouth was their fourth without conceding under Pereira in the Premier League. Add in two FA Cup wins and Wolves have won more than they have lost since he arrived. Beat Fulham and they would move eight points clear of the drop zone.

None of it would have been possible without Matheus Cunha. With 13 Premier League goals this season, a total bettered by only six players in the competition, all of them playing for clubs far higher up the table, he has been Wolves' difference maker.

After a January in which media speculation about his future raged, Cunha has scored in each of his four games in February. The Brazilian forward has never scored in five games in a row in a professional career that has spanned five clubs in four different countries.

He dismantled Fulham in the reverse fixture earlier this season, scoring two stunning goals and assisting another in a 4-1 win for Wolves at Craven Cottage, the team's biggest of the season. Anything close to a repeat would all but end relegation fears.

Adam Bate

Chelsea vs Southampton - Tuesday, 8.15pm kick-off

Chelsea's spine has taken a bit of a hit in the last few weeks.

Cole Palmer's goal and assist output has dried up, neither of Chelsea's two goalkeepers appear keen on saving a shot, Nicolas Jackson is injured while Trevoh Chalobah has joined a defensive absentee list that seems to grow and grow.

All the while, Enzo Maresca's Blues have slid down from Champions League certainties to seventh place. What they need is some respite, and thankfully for them bottom of the league Southampton are coming to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

It gives Palmer a chance to get back to his best, the chance of a first Premier League clean sheet in two months, plus a way to give their Jackson-less forward line some confidence. Pedro Neto impressed as a false nine option against Aston Villa - but it wasn't enough for a win.

Maresca still has the chance to turn this league season into a success. But if they slip up here, the doubters will grow in numbers…

Sam Blitz

Man Utd vs Ipswich - Wednesday, 7.30pm kick-off

Ruben Amorim is learning that there is nowhere to hide at Manchester United. Patience is already starting to wear thin in some quarters after claiming just 15 points from a possible 45 in the Premier League since he was appointed.

But the match-going fans continue to stay supportive of their head coach despite paying good money to see arguably the worst team the club has produced for a long while.

Amorim has been unable to repay this faith with performances to match at Old Trafford though. United have lost five of their seven home league games with Amorim in charge and their only wins came against Everton under Sean Dyche and Southampton.

How he could do with a victory on Wednesday against Ipswich to lift the mood. It does not help that the build-up will be dominated by the announcement of a potential further 200 redundancies and free staff lunches being cut at Old Trafford on matchdays.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists these cost-cutting measures are necessary to transform and renew the club, but the benefit of these changes, if successful, are unlikely to be felt for some time. In the meantime, Amorim, as head coach, must suffer the consequences.

The players are feeling the pressure of playing at Old Trafford and that is not helped by the seemingly growing discontent among supporters when it comes to the running of the club, and that has been reflected in the atmosphere on matchdays.

There is very little joy in the air at the Theatre of Dreams right now. Amorim will be hoping he can give them something to cheer about on Wednesday - some light relief to ease the pain of yet another dismal season.

INEOS would no doubt enjoy some of the pressure being eased, even if it is for a short while.

Zinny Boswell

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal - Wednesday, 7.30pm kick-off

The weekend that just passed is being heralded as the moment the title race slipped away from Arsenal. Liverpool capitalised on their home defeat to West Ham in dominant style with a crushing 2-0 win at Manchester City. It was crushing for Arsenal too.

Failure to win at City was one of the results that cost them the title last season. They have been right there for the last two years, narrowly missing out to City, kings of England four years running. Arsenal were next in line for the throne, it seemed.

But Liverpool have emerged as shock runaway leaders this season. Underestimated because it was anticipated that Arne Slot may struggle to follow Jurgen Klopp. How wrong those predictions were, with the Reds 11 points clear with 11 league games remaining for them.

Mathematically, of course, Arsenal are still in the title race as they have a game in hand and still have to go to Liverpool. But it would take the league leaders, who have lost just once in the league under Slot, to drop nine points between now and the end of the season. Unlikely.

Arsenal, without a recognised striker, would also have to stay perfect for that to happen. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out for the season, which leaves Arteta to make do with midfielder Mikel Merino up front, or potentially one of his other wide forwards.

The more you dig into it, the more it seems Arsenal are just fighting for pride at this point. But it raises an interesting question of how Arteta will motivate his players and what type of Arsenal we will see between now and the end of the season in the league.

Defeat at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday would take Nuno Espirito Santo's side to within three points of the Gunners, who have lost three of their last four trips to the City Ground. It is not unthinkable given Arsenal's injuries and Forest's form this season.

Not only would such an outcome crystallise Liverpool as champions-elect, but it may also lead to Arsenal looking over their shoulders in the final weeks of the season. Arteta needs a response from his injury-stricken squad.

Zinny Boswell

Tottenham vs Man City - Wednesday, 7.30pm kick-off

Tottenham's shock 4-0 victory at the Etihad in November laid Manchester City's issues bare although proved to be a false dawn for Ange Postecoglou's side, who can earn a third victory of the season over the champions.

Spurs had travelled without both first-choice centre-backs, had five teenagers on the bench, and had lost their last game 2-1 at home to Ipswich yet stunned City to move up to sixth. However, their injury problems would soon overwhelm them during the winter period and send them tumbling down the league.

Less than a month earlier, Tottenham had knocked a much-changed City out of the Carabao Cup and can now land a blow to their top-four hopes. With back-to-back victories and an injury crisis easing, Spurs are beginning to make positive steps forward again.

City, after losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League, were handed another reminder of their decline in defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Erling Haaland's absence was felt in both fixtures yet Guardiola's focus will be on how he rebuilds his all-conquering side and, in the meantime, how they stop a rejuvenated Spurs.

David Richardson

Image: Everton's Beto has found his form

Brentford vs Everton - Wednesday, 7.30pm kick-off

Sometimes it's easy to make football look like a simple game. David Moyes has worked enough magic with beleaguered striker Beto that after a few short weeks, supporters are comparing him to Samuel Eto'o, and not just because of their similar names.

Just look at the type of chances he is being given. Everton fans had lost patience with Beto during his limited appearances under Sean Dyche, but there was an appreciation that being asked to play with his back to goal and feed off scraps from crosses was never going to be his forte.

Nine of his 24 shots have come from headers, but only one of his six goals. Four of the other five strikes have followed a similar pattern, sitting on the shoulder of the last man and finishing clinically when played in behind.

Moyes is harshly dogged as a 'defensive manager' because his counter-attacking style can be great viewing, and hugely effective when it's on song.

And it plays into the strengths of direct, pacy forward players - like Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio at West Ham, and like the big Brazilian at Goodison Park.

Beto is still a rough diamond, but Moyes is making the most of the quality he has. Enough to turn him from resembling a Beta of a Premier League striker into one far more suited to the comparisons with his near-namesake Samuel.

Ron Walker

Liverpool vs Newcastle United - Wednesday, 8.15pm kick-off

Despite his side being 11 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League after Sunday's impressive 2-0 win at Man City and seemingly closing in on the Premier League title, Liverpool manager Arne Slot is refusing to look beyond Wednesday's visit of Newcastle United, who they also face in March's Carabao Cup final, to Anfield.

The Reds produced an equally comprehensive display to see off the champions back at the start of December, only to then be brought down to earth by a thrilling 3-3 draw at St James' Park a few days later in a clash in which the Premier League's top two scorers, Mo Salah and Alexander Isak, netted.

That is why Slot has warned his players not to take their collective eye off the ball when they host a fifth-placed Magpies side with Champions League football next season now in sight after victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday saw them close to within just three points of their opponents in third.

"Now we play against Newcastle and we played a 3-3 over there which was, in my opinion, also a good result, although after 89 minutes we were 3-2 up, but we also experienced how difficult that one is," said the Dutchman after his team's win at the Etihad,

"In every other league, I think a lead like this would be very comfortable - except for this one because in this league every single game gives you a lot of challenges."

Richard Morgan

West Ham vs Leicester - Thursday, 8pm kick-off

West Ham will go into their Thursday night home game against listless Leicester with a spring in their step after their impressive win at Arsenal on Saturday. But this different challenge brings different demands - and will throw focus on Graham Potter's best approach against sides West Ham should be able to take the game to.

Defeats to Brentford and Crystal Palace at the London Stadium, which preceded the win at Arsenal, saw the Hammers dominate possession but fail to find the final third thrust to make that control count. They will have to show improvement in that department here to maintain the momentum.

The back three which delivered positive performances at Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa will surely be parked against the Foxes, who have conceded 10 in their last three league games. So is loanee Evan Ferguson - a sub at the Emirates - now ready to start at the head of a 4-2-3-1?

West Ham had 31 shots as the losing side at Leicester in Ruud van Nistelrooy's first game in charge in December. If Ferguson can bring the clinical finishing Jarrod Bowen showed at Arsenal, that would free Bowen and Mohammed Kudus to take on their preferred wing roles, Lucas Paqueta to operate in a deeper creative position rather than as a makeshift false nine seen against Brentford, and a template for the Hammers could emerge.

Peter Smith