Lionel Messi: Inter Miami forward handed a fine for grabbing neck of New York City assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy

Lionel Messi has been hit with an undisclosed fine for grabbing the neck of a New York City assistant coach at the end of the match on Saturday.

The World Cup winner was seen on camera in a confrontation with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy after the final whistle. He twice put his hands on the back of the coach's neck.

The MLS said in a statement that his actions violated the league's "hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy".

Image: Messi set up a stoppage time equaliser against New York FC

Messi had just set-up a stoppage time equaliser for team-mate Telasco Segovia in the 2-2 draw at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in the season opener.

Messi's team-mate Uruguayan Luis Suarez also received a similar fine for putting his hands on the back of the neck of NYFC defender Birk Risa at half-time.

Image: Luis Suarez was also fined after the NYFC game

Messi scores as Inter beat Sporting Kansas on Tuesday

In Miami's next game after the Messi incident, the Argentine scored as Inter Miami locked in a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup second round after a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.

A few weeks into the new season, Messi is already in fine form, with the 37-year-old superstar opening the match with a goal in the 19th minute.

Tadeo Allende and Suarez added goals before half-time, with MLS veteran Memo Rodriguez pulling one back for Sporting in the 63rd minute. The win saw Inter Miami progress in the tournament on a 4-1 aggregate score.

Next up, Inter Miami will host 2024 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC on March 6 at Chase Stadium before playing the second leg at the Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica on March 13.