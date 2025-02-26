Lionel Messi: Inter Miami forward handed a fine for grabbing neck of New York City assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy
Lionel Messi grabbed the neck of New York City assistant coach Mehdi Ballounchy and has been handed a fine; the Inter Miami forward had just equalised for Inter Miami in stoppage-time on Saturday and then committed the offence after the final whistle; Luis Suarez was also handed a fine
Wednesday 26 February 2025 08:08, UK
Lionel Messi has been hit with an undisclosed fine for grabbing the neck of a New York City assistant coach at the end of the match on Saturday.
The World Cup winner was seen on camera in a confrontation with NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy after the final whistle. He twice put his hands on the back of the coach's neck.
The MLS said in a statement that his actions violated the league's "hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy".
Messi had just set-up a stoppage time equaliser for team-mate Telasco Segovia in the 2-2 draw at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in the season opener.
Messi's team-mate Uruguayan Luis Suarez also received a similar fine for putting his hands on the back of the neck of NYFC defender Birk Risa at half-time.
Messi scores as Inter beat Sporting Kansas on Tuesday
In Miami's next game after the Messi incident, the Argentine scored as Inter Miami locked in a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup second round after a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City.
A few weeks into the new season, Messi is already in fine form, with the 37-year-old superstar opening the match with a goal in the 19th minute.
Tadeo Allende and Suarez added goals before half-time, with MLS veteran Memo Rodriguez pulling one back for Sporting in the 63rd minute. The win saw Inter Miami progress in the tournament on a 4-1 aggregate score.
Next up, Inter Miami will host 2024 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup champions Cavalier FC on March 6 at Chase Stadium before playing the second leg at the Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica on March 13.