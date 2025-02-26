As Arsenal fizzle out, Liverpool grow stronger - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's match against Newcastle in the Premier League

After that FA Cup exit against Plymouth, the fear for Liverpool going into this five-game run of fixtures that began with the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and ended with this match against Newcastle was that the fixture list could catch up with the players.

When they had to cope with that shock Everton equaliser, before a nervy game against Wolves and a draw at Aston Villa, maybe there was still a possibility that tired legs could trip them up against Manchester City and the Magpies. Instead, they have powered on.

The absence of Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak for these last two fixtures made the task of two clean sheets slightly easier but what is impressive is how they have approached it all, underlining their superiority with their sheer relentlessness.

Seven of the Liverpool starting line-up have started all five games in a fortnight. Players were rested where possible, rotation up front and at full-back, but the energy that Dominik Szoboszlai continues to bring to the team is remarkable. Player of the match.

As for Mohamed Salah, there he was in the 97th minute of the match, running at young Lewis Hall again to win a corner. Arsenal were hoping for a slip. Instead, it is they who have caved. Liverpool are the best team this season. The Premier League title awaits.

Adam Bate

Where would Manchester United be without Bruno Fernandes?

He is the shining light through the grey skies at Old Trafford. There is a lot of dross in this United squad but one constant remains in that Fernandes is a world-class talent with a world-class mentality.

When things aren't going United's way, he is the one that wants the ball and gets them playing. When United can't create quality chances from open play, he pings in deliveries that change the game.

Following on from dragging his team back into the game at Everton, he provided a game-changing moment on three occasions in this bizarre game, making Ipswich panic to the extreme as United completely battered them from set-piece situations. All three United goals stemmed from his sumptuous deliveries.

Of the 0.72 worth of total expected goals United created, 0.58 of that came from corners and free-kicks, supplied by the magic of Fernandes' right foot. He isn't perfect but right now, he's United's go-to guy.

Lewis Jones

After two blanks in four days against West Ham and Nottingham Forest, Arsenal have failed to score in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since May 2023. Factor in the Carabao Cup loss at Newcastle and it's three games out of four in which they have not found the net.

They can't score but creating chances is probably a bigger issue than taking them for this Arsenal side right now. Without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as well as strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, they lack creators as well as finishers.

Against Forest, their 13 shots were worth only 0.97 expected goals. It was a similar story in the defeat to West Ham, during which they racked up 20 shots worth a meagre 1.22 expected goals. Their figure was even lower against Newcastle, at 0.77. Poor finishing is only one part of the problem as they struggle to create clear chances.

With Odegaard badly out of form and no other available creative options in the squad, it was hardly surprising to hear Mikel Arteta highlight the issue afterwards. "We lacked that final ball, that spark to generate something, to open them up and have more shots on target."

In what is likely to be a vital summer transfer window for the club, adding creativity, as well as goal threat, will need to be a priority.

Nick Wright

It was Ange Postecoglou this week who dismissed 'assists' as a relevant stat. Jeremy Doku might be feeling the same way after his two electric performances in the space of four days earned a grand total of zero goal involvements.

Against Liverpool on Sunday, he skipped past Trent Alexander-Arnold a record number of times. At Tottenham on Wednesday, he played the cross for Erling Haaland's winner (although a deflection denied him the assist) and then saw Haaland and Savinho pass up glorious opportunities to convert from more good work from the Belgian.

Doku may have recorded four assists in one match against Bournemouth in his first season at City but right now he is playing his best football since coming to the club. The assist numbers may not show it but the opposition full-backs will surely confirm it. He's a thrilling watch.

Peter Smith

If you take away Jaden Philogene's first goal which was an open goal gifted to him, Ipswich created just 0.48 worth of expected goals against Manchester United and didn't force Andre Onana into a save until the 88th minute.

This came against a team playing with 10 players for 50 minutes and one that had lost five of their previous six games at Old Trafford. Confidence was fragile but Ipswich allowed United to grow.

This was a big opportunity for Kieran McKenna's men to get their season moving in the direction of safety. But they froze under the pressure of having to take the game to Manchester United.. There was no spark. Just lots of safe passing in front of the United low block that soaked up the timid attacking from the visitors with ease.

Liam Delap was marshalled by three defenders at times and when you stop the service into him, you stop Ipswich. Time is running out for them to forge a great escape. On this showing, they have little hope.

Lewis Jones

While on the surface a draw away from home against a spirited Brentford side would often be a result most managers would be happy with, David Moyes will be left frustrated that Everton couldn't capitalise on the numerous opportunities they were able to conjure up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Goals from Yoane Wissa and Jake O'Brien meant that the spoils were shared, but it could've been so different if the Toffees, and more specifically Beto, had been more clinical. The striker has been in terrific form of late, scoring five goals in four Premier League games before Wednesday.

However, he couldn't carry that hot streak on as he spurned three glorious one-on-one opportunities. The first saw him try and run past Mark Flekken in goal to no avail. Minutes later, an even better chance came his way, but he couldn't slot past the onrushing Dutchman. He was left to rue these efforts, as Wissa pounced to notch the opener before half-time.

Then, with 88 minutes on the clock, the 27-year-old found himself in acres of space inside the penalty area and with a chance to win the game, but his placed effort still wasn't enough to defy the Brentford No 1 - who was labelled as the player of the match by Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

Having scored in his previous four straight league matches, Moyes will hope these misses don't lead to a U-turn of the promise that he has so far shown under his new manager.

Regardless, the fact that Everton were able to create so many clear opportunities for the striker is something they can be pleased with. It underpins the Toffees improved attacking output under their new boss, as they have already matched the number of goals they managed in Sean Dyche's 20 games prior.

It could've been three points in west London had Beto been able to replicate his recent efforts. But, the fact remains that Moyes has given Everton fans something to cheer, and opposition teams more to fear.

Callum Bishop