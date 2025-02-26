Brentford 1-1 Everton: Beto misses three one-on-one chances as Toffees extend unbeaten league run

Jake O’Brien’s late header rescued a 1-1 draw for Everton at Brentford to extend their unbeaten league run to seven games as Toffees striker Beto missed three one-on-one chances in west London.

The in-form Guinea-Bissau international, aiming to score for a fifth consecutive league game, fluffed his lines twice in the first half and then squandered another late on to win the game for Everton, as Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken saved all three efforts.

Yoane Wissa took full advantage of Beto's first-half misses with an opener in the fourth minute of added time (45+4) as he rebounded home Bryan Mbeumo's header off the bar from a long throw.

Player ratings Brentford: Flekken (8); Ajer (6), Collins (6), Pinnock (6), Lewis-Potter (6); Janelt (6), Yarmoliuk (6); Mbeumo (6), Damsgaard (7), Schade (6); Wissa (7).



Subs: Maghoma (6), Kayode (6).



Everton: Pickford (6); O’Brien (7), Tarkowski (6), Branthwaite (6), Mykolenko (7); Garner (6), Gueye (6); Lindstrom (6), Alcaraz (6), Harrison (6); Beto (5).



Subs: Young (6), Iroegbunam (6).



Player of the Match: Mark Flekken.

Wissa then had a second ruled out in the 69th minute for offside, and eight minutes later O'Brien headed home an equaliser at the back post to score his first Everton goal.

A frenetic ending saw Beto miss a glorious one-on-one opportunity in the 88th minute to give 15th-placed Everton a third straight league win, with the draw moving David Moyes' side 15 points clear of the relegation zone.

Image: Beto missed three one-on-one chances in Everton's draw at Brentford

Brentford's wait for a home victory goes on with Thomas Frank's side winless at the Gtech Community Stadium since December 7 as they remain 11th in the Premier League and are five points off the top eight.

Team news Brentford made one enforced change from the side that thrashed Leicester as Yehor Yarmoliuk took the place of captain Christian Norgaard after he missed out with concussion.

Everton were without Abdoulaye Doucoure who was absent due to the birth of his child so Carlos Alcaraz replaced him in the Toffees’ only change from Saturday’s home draw against Man Utd.

Frank praises Flekken in 'fair result'

Brentford boss Thomas Frank speaking at his post-match press conference:

"Probably a fair result. I felt we kept a quite consistent performance today - we were not through the roof but we were not bad.

"In the second half we controlled them and they had nothing. We created that top moment for 2-0 [Wissa's offside goal], and 2-0 we're out of sight and we win.

"On the flip side, Mark Flekken was outstanding, probably man of the match in a game where he wasn't too busy but made three crucial saves. He gave us the opportunity to get 1-0 and win the game and then he made sure we got at least a point.

"It's a game we should have and could have won, but with the overall performance it's probably a fair result."

Moyes: We should've won it

Everton manager David Moyes speaking at his post-match press conference:

"I thought we played really well. This has always been a really difficult ground for me personally to come and get a good result, so if I think you'd have given me a point I'd have probably said I'd be happy with that. But probably on reflection, I think we're really disappointed not to take all three.

"We had the biggest and best chances in the game. We gave away a really poor goal from the long throw.

"I thought the boys were terrific in the second half and we probably should've maybe just nicked all three points."

On Beto's missed chances: "If you're a centre-forward he's got through three times again. Maybe the other ones you thought were a bit flukey but he's done it again three times tonight. He's got away, got free, ran in so I hope he keeps continuing to get those opportunities to do that.

"I know he doesn't score them tonight but one of the things we said when we came in is, 'We're not making any chances anymore'. Well, Beto's had three really good ones tonight which stand out really."

Why Beto's misses show Everton improvement

Analysis by Callum Bishop:

While on the surface a draw away from at home against a spirited Brentford side would often be a result most managers would be happy with, David Moyes will be left frustrated that Everton couldn't capitalise on the numerous opportunities they were able to conjure up at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It could've been so different if the Toffees, and more specifically Beto, had been more clinical. The striker has been in terrific form of late, scoring five goals in four Premier League games before Wednesday. However, he couldn't carry that hot streak on as he spurned three glorious one-on-one opportunities.

The first saw him try and run past Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal, but to no avail. Minutes later, an even better chance came his way, but he couldn't slot past the onrushing Dutchman. He was left to rue these efforts, as Wissa pounced to notch the opener before half-time.

Then, with 88 minutes on the clock, the 27-year-old found himself in acres of space inside the penalty area and with a chance to win the game, but his placed effort still wasn't enough to defy the Brentford number one.

Having scored in his previous four straight league matches, Moyes will hope these misses don't lead to a U-turn of the promise that he has so far shown under his new manager.

Regardless, the fact that Everton were able to create so many clear opportunities for the striker is something they can be pleased with. It underpins the Toffees improved attacking output under their new boss, as they have already matched the number of goals they managed in Sean Dyche's 20 games prior.

It could've been three points in west London had Beto been able to replicate his recent efforts. But, the fact remains that Moyes has given Everton fans something to cheer, and opposition teams more to fear.

Opta stats: Everton miss key man Doucoure

Since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, Everton have won just one of their 23 Premier League matches without Abdoulaye Doucoure (D9 L13) posting a win percentage of just 4.3 per cent, compared to a win percentage of 33.8 per cent with him in the side.

Everton are now unbeaten in each of their last seven Premier League matches (W4 D3), their longest unbeaten run in the competition since December 2017 (W4 D3).

Brentford's Yoane Wissa has now scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season, his best goalscoring season in the competition, surpassing the 12 he netted in 2023-24.

Jake O'Brien is the eighth different player from the Republic of Ireland to score a Premier League goal for Everton, only Sunderland (16) and Aston Villa (9) have more (excluding own goals).

Story of the match in stats...