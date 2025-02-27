Essential Football podcast: Man Utd redundancies - just what is going on at Old Trafford?
Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast for exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and build-up to the big matches
Thursday 27 February 2025 15:25, UK
Sky Sports' Sam Blitz is joined by senior reporter Melissa Reddy and football journalist Zinny Boswell as they analyse Manchester United's recent turmoil on and off the pitch.
Stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League and announcing up to 200 redundancies due to cost-cutting, is it crisis time at Old Trafford - and are the next few months crucial to the long-term success of Ruben Amorim and INEOS?
Essential Football brings you extended interviews with some of the biggest names in football.
Plus, there's in-depth analysis of the game's latest talking points from Sky Sports' football journalists, including Essential Questions - debating the biggest issues in the Premier League and beyond.
Subscribe today and make sure you don’t miss an episode of Essential Football.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify