Joshua Kimmich: Arsenal interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder on a free transfer, say Sky in Germany

Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, Sky in Germany are reporting.

Kimmich is out of contract in the summer and is free to speak to clubs outside Germany.

Arsenal are not commenting on reports they have held talks with the Germany international's representatives.

Talks over a new deal for Kimmich at Bayern are ongoing.

Midfield is an area Arsenal will look at in the next transfer window, with both Thomas Partey and Jorginho out of contract in the summer.

The club are understood to be close to finalising a deal for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

While recruiting another midfielder, in addition to Zubimendi, can't be ruled out, it is thought Arsenal are also focused on the options they already have at the club.

Kimmich, 30, has enjoyed a stellar spell at Bayern Munich, racking up 435 appearances across 10 seasons with the club and scoring 43 goals. He played a key role in their 2019/20 Champions League triumph and is an eight-time Bundesliga winner.

He mostly plays as a central midfielder but is equally comfortable in the right-back position and has been used in both roles by head coach Vincent Kompany this season.

Kimmich has 97 caps for Germany and has scored seven goals.

Analysis: Kimmich's appeal is obvious

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Arsenal's need for midfield reinforcements is obvious given their likely departures this summer and it is hardly surprising a player of Kimmich's quality, on a free, might be deemed an attractive option.

Kimmich is the wrong side of 30, making him considerably older than most Arsenal signings in recent years, but he is still at the peak of his powers and his experience and leadership would be invaluable, especially given the anticipated exits of two older heads in Jorginho and Partey.

The 97-cap Germany international remains crucial to Bayern. He has played more minutes than any other player under Kompany this season, switching typically seamlessly between right-back and central midfield. His outstanding vision and passing ability shine through in both positions.

He has produced nine assists in all competitions so far and that number is not unusual. Kimmich is a metronomic passer but he is also creative and capable of incision. He is an excellent set-piece taker and even carries a goal threat, averaging roughly four per season across his trophy-laden decade at the club.

His world-class pedigree is of course well-known, but Arsenal's interest was likely solidified by experiencing his full repertoire first-hand in last season's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Kimmich scored Bayern's winning goal that night at the Allianz Arena, heading in Raphael Guerreiro's cross at the back post, and ran the game from the full-back position, creating twice as many chances as anyone else, with four, and also having more touches than any of his Bayern team-mates, with 90.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola loved him for his versatility and tactical intelligence as well as his quality while in charge of Bayern, using him mostly as a centre-back.

But 10 years on, it is as a deep-lying midfielder capable of orchestrating the play and breaking down stubborn opponents that he could be most useful to Arsenal.