Jean-Philippe Mateta injury: FA considering longer ban for challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts

The FA is expected to consider whether to submit a "clearly insufficient" punishment claim that could result in a longer ban for Millwall’s Liam Roberts following his red-card challenge on Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

Mateta has been discharged from hospital with 25 stitches in his left ear after what Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish described as "the most reckless challenge I've ever seen" by goalkeeper Roberts, who is facing a three-game ban after being shown a straight red card.

If the FA views the offence as "truly exceptional" and worthy of a bigger sanction it has until 1pm on Tuesday to submit a claim, and evidence to support it, to Millwall.

It is currently viewed as too early to say what the FA will decide to do as it prepares to review the contentious issues from the weekend's games, including Wolves forward Matheus Cunha's red card against Bournemouth.

If an appeal is made, the club or player then have until 6pm "on the second business day following receipt of the FA's claim" to respond with any evidence stating why the punishment is "clearly sufficient."

Any case would be heard by an independent regulatory commission who would decide if the standard ban should not be imposed.

They would also determine the new punishment if the claim is successful. If an appeal is unsuccessful, the player would serve the standard punishment.

What happened to Mateta?

The incident came inside six minutes at Selhurst Park when Mateta challenged for a high ball just outside the area and goalkeeper Roberts came out of his box, catching the Palace striker's head with his high boot.

After a check of the pitchside monitor, referee Michael Oliver sent Roberts off, with Mateta receiving almost 10 minutes of medical attention on the field before being taken off.

He was taken straight to hospital where he received "specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear", Palace said in a statement as they confirmed scans were "all clear".

"He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor," the club added.

Mateta posted on Instagram, saying: "I'm doing well. I hope to be back soon and stronger than ever."

Parish: The most reckless challenge I've ever seen

In a somewhat unprecedented step, Palace chairman Parish gave an interview at half-time to discuss the incident.

"There's a lot of emotion in football but we need to talk about that challenge," Parish told the BBC. "I've never seen a challenge like it... that's the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I've ever seen.

"He needs to have a long, hard look at himself because he's endangering a fellow professional with a challenge like that.

"And why the referee needs to go to the screen, I have no idea... If you're kicking him in the head at full force, who knows what kind of damage could be done."

Image: Roberts reacts before receiving a red card

However, speaking to Sky Sports News after the game, Parish struck a calmer tone, saying: "I think he [Mateta] is OK, I've had a message from his agents.

"It's a head injury so you don't really know, but he's got a really bad gash. I think his ear is almost in half. It's a bad one but I've said what I've said.

"The game's over and credit to Millwall, they made it difficult for us today and we're through to the next round, which JP will be happy about and we are as well.

"I wasn't really angry [in his half-time interview], I hope I didn't come across like that. I watch a lot of football and it was some challenge.

"You've got to assume the kid doesn't mean it. I think he's het up, there's a lot of pressure and he hasn't played for them that much. I'm sure he'll want to apologise and I heard he's very upset himself.

"It was just a shocking challenge and at that time, I was very worried for JP. We still are slightly, but hopefully he's OK."

Neil rebuffs Parish: Not the worst challenge I've seen

Image: Mateta lies injured following a high boot from Roberts

After the game, Millwall boss Alex Neil somewhat played down the incident, disagreeing that it was one of the worst challenges he had seen - but he also admitted he was yet to see it back.

He said: "I don't think there's any intent. Why would there have been? It's the start of the game, the ball gets put in behind and he tries to get there.

"I certainly wouldn't label it as the worst challenge I've seen. We don't want the lad to be injured so naturally, we wish Mateta well and hope he's back on the pitch soon.

"For me, it's mistimed, he's been sent off, he's disappointed. We wish Mateta well and it's nothing more than that for me.

"At the time when it happened, I didn't know if he'd caught the lad or caught the ball because the ball seemed to go off in a strange angle.

"Unfortunately, [the screens] at the side of the dugout weren't working, so we couldn't really watch the incident back.

"I haven't seen it back since but he's mistimed it and got sent off, which at that stage of the game, makes the game doubly difficult for us. It was disappointing. He's made a call and hasn't quite got it right."

The injury took the shine off of Crystal Palace's win for boss Oliver Glasner, with the Eagles now in Sunday's quarter-final draw.

"We can't be really happy. Of course it's a great win and into the quarter-finals, but when you lose a player with a foul like this, you have two different feelings in your stomach," he told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure that the goalkeeper didn't want to injure JP in this situation because no player wants this. But if you go for the ball like this with the intensity in the head, you just can't do it because it's so dangerous. I don't want to blame him, but it's a terrible foul.

"Going to the FA Cup quarter-finals is a great achievement and now fingers crossed, we're hoping the best for JP."