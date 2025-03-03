AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou faces 'biggest game of career' with Spurs' season on line

Having lost hope in the Premier League and the two domestic cup competitions, Tottenham are now all in on the Europa League.

"AZ Alkmaar is the biggest game of Ange Postecoglou's career," ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie O'Hara told Sky Sports News ahead of Thursday's last-16 first leg in the Netherlands.

Postecoglou's team selection in last week's home league defeat to Manchester City certainly suggested that, with captain Heung-Min Son, Djed Spence - their best performer recently - and star man Dejan Kulusevski all starting on the bench.

The loss to City - Spurs' 14th Premier League defeat of the season, more than their wins and draws combined - leaves them 13th and 13 points off the top five.

Europa League glory is now their only hope of Champions League qualification - and also Postecoglou's last chance of delivering on his bold statement of "always winning things" in his second year.

"Ange Postecoglou rested players [against Man City] and I've heard people moaning about it - the Premier League is gone for Tottenham. It's over. This season's done," O'Hara said.

"It doesn't matter where we finish - 12th or ninth - we're not going to get European football but what we can do is win the Europa League.

"He wants his best players fit, fresh and ready to go. That's all his whole focus is."

Injuries have wreaked havoc in Spurs' domestic campaign but Postecoglou could be boosted by the return of key players for the AZ tie and beyond if they progress.

Defenders Cristian Romero - who was named in Argentina's squad for March's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil - and Micky van de Ven may feature at some point in the tie, while forwards Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are also pushing to be available.

There has been the added benefit of a much-needed break following a hectic schedule for a small group of players, with Tottenham having eight days to prepare for the first leg at AZ.

A season-defining week sees Spurs host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, then four days later host AZ in the second leg.

"When we play Bournemouth in between AZ, play a B team because the Premier League doesn't matter now, it isn't going to change where we finish. But if we win the Europa League, you get Champions League football," O'Hara said.

"Ange Postecoglou could go down as one of the most successful managers that we've had in recent times if he wins the Europa League.

"Spurs, with their best team, have got the best chance of winning the Europa League, so I had no problem with him resting players against Man City."

Merse: Europa glory would be Spurs' best season ever

AZ are familiar opponents for Tottenham after the north Londoners narrowly beat them 1-0 at home in the league stage of the Europa League in October.

Pascal Jansen's side, which includes ex-Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, suffered a 3-1 defeat at Heerenveen on Sunday and sit sixth in the Eredivisie.

AZ have lost only once at home in all competitions since the start of December and impressively knocked out Galatasaray, who beat Spurs in the league stage, in the play-off round with a 6-3 aggregate win after beating them 4-1 at home in the first leg.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson said: "I watched them [AZ Alkmaar] the other week at Galatasaray in the second leg - they were electric up front.

"They blew Galatasaray away and Galatasaray were fortunate to get a 2-2 draw [in the second leg].

"I don't know how Tottenham will live with them at their ground because it's a big old pitch.

"It's a dangerous game but over two legs I'd expect Tottenham to go through."

The Opta supercomputer agrees with Merson, giving Spurs a 69 per cent chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

In fact, Postecoglou's side are second favourites (14.5 per cent) behind Lazio (17.2 per cent) to lift the trophy in Bilbao on May 21.

"If you look at the competition, Tottenham, Lyon, Athletic Bilbao and Lazio are the four teams [to win it]," Merson said.

"I think Tottenham have got a chance of winning this.

"If Tottenham win this and get in the Champions League, they've had their best season ever."

Lose to AZ Alkmaar, however, and Spurs' season will be over - and with it an increased pressure on Postecoglou.