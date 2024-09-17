Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou hits back on 'second season' claim criticism: It's true

Ange Postecoglou has hit back at criticism over his own claim that he "always wins things" in his second year at clubs, saying it is true and he plans to do it again with Tottenham.

The claims stretch back into pre-season, when Postecoglou said he "usually" wins trophies in his second season.

But after a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in Sunday's North London derby, Postecoglou strengthened his statement, telling Sky Sports: "I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing's changed. I've said it now. I don't say things unless I believe them."

It drew criticism from some quarters, with Sky Sports' Paul Merson saying: "I like Ange but I've got more chance of winning Strictly! That's what chance they have got. I don't see it at the moment."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Postecoglou insisted he 'always wins things' in his second season at a club and believes his time at Spurs will be no different despite defeat to Arsenal

Tottenham are back in action on Wednesday when they visit Championship side Coventry in the Carabao Cup third round, live on Sky Sports.

With the cup competition one of four trophies Tottenham can win this season, Postecoglou was questioned a few times over his comments, which drew an exasperated response from the Spurs boss.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson says he has more chance of winning Strictly Come Dancing than Tottenham winning silverware this season after Postecoglou doubled down on his claims that he wins silverware in his second season at a club

He said: "I just stated a fact and am I supposed to lie and say it never happens? It's confusing to me that people are making a big deal out of it. It's upset a lot of people for some reason.

"Do you really think I'm boasting? How am I supposed to answer something that's true? Is it to say, 'well actually, it wasn't that important, they were easy competitions and it doesn't mean anything'. If you've achieved something, aren't you supposed to say, 'yes I have and that's what I hope to do again'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League as Tottenham faced Arsenal in the first North London derby of the season

"I don't understand why people misconstrued it as me trying to boast about something, I've answered a question, which is true. That's all that's happened.

"My plan is for it to happen again this year and if it doesn't, I can't answer that question in the same way again. I can say 'mostly' and now 'always'."

Are Postecoglou's 'second season' claims true?

In terms of clubs, Postecoglou is correct when he is talking about his second season or second full season in charge of his clubs.

He did so when winning league titles with South Melbourne (1997/98) and Brisbane Roar (2010/11) and the Japanese league with Yokohama F Marinos (2019). He also won additional cup competitions at each club.

Image: Postecoglou won back-to-back league titles at Celtic

At Celtic, Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership title in both of his campaigns, doing so earlier than at other points in his career. He won the Scottish League Cup in each season too, and the 2022/23 Scottish Cup.

When managing Australia, Postecoglou also won the Asian Cup in 2015, two years after he took over. He also had success as boss of Australia's U17 and U20 teams.

There are three clubs he failed to win any trophies with, but he did not see out two seasons in charge of them - Panachaiki, Whittlesea Zebras, and Melbourne Victory.