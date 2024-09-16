Paul Merson on Ange Postecoglou's second season trophy claims: 'I’ve got more chance of winning Strictly!'

Paul Merson says he has more chance of winning Strictly Come Dancing than Tottenham winning silverware this season after Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou doubled down on his claims that he wins silverware in his second season at a club.

Gabriel Magalhaes' header secured Arsenal a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Sunday's North London derby against Spurs, who have won just one out of their opening four matches and sit in the bottom half of the table.

The form is a stark contrast from Postecoglou's pre-season comments where he said he "usually" wins trophies in his second season, but now, the Spurs boss has amended his statement, saying he "always" wins trophies in his second season, in a hint that he will guarantee success this season.

"I'll correct myself: I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"I don't say things I don't believe in."

Redknapp: Ange needs to start wining games Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:



"This time last year Spurs were fantastic to watch, we were waxing lyrical about the manager, the free-flowing football. Right now, it’s not free-flowing. If you play well and don’t start winning, you start to get days like Sunday when the quality drops.





Asked about Postecoglou's comments and Spurs' chances of silverware this season on Super Sunday, Merson, who started his Strictly Come Dancing journey on Saturday night, responded: "I like Ange, I like him. But I've got more chance of winning Strictly [than Ange winning something in his second season]!

"That's what chance they have got. I don't see it at the moment.

"There's not a lot wrong, but if you look at them and look at Newcastle, Tottenham have been playing better over the first three games - but Newcastle have more points than them. These are fine lines.

"If they get top four, that would be amazing. They will need Solanke to get 20 goals, and you only get 20 goals if the crossing improves. If that doesn't improve, you could put Haaland up there and he wouldn't get 20.

They’re either kicking a medicine ball or a balloon. It’s one or the other. It’s either going nowhere or going miles over everybody. I have never seen crossing like it.

He added: "I don't think it's better than last season to watch. Last season was better than this season. They were mind-blowing. As a neutral, I do like watching Tottenham, I like Ange, they play entertaining football - but some of the big players need to step up.

"James Maddison wasn't great on Sunday, he has got to step up. He's got to be better. He's playing in a position where you've got to make things happen. I don't personally think he did that on Sunday and looking at who he was playing up against, he has to be better. I'm not digging him out because I'm a huge fan of his, but I've played that position and know that he needs to do better."

Redknapp on Spurs frailties at set pieces... Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:



"When I look at Tottenham, certainly from set pieces, it feels like fear. It feels like they’re scared. For the goal, in that six-yard box everybody – James Maddison, Micky van de Ven – is just holding on to their man for dear life. It’s panic, it’s fear. Mikel Arteta said it: can we get the delivery right? Can we attack the ball?



"Now I think about the great teams at set pieces, they used to keep Didier Drogba as a free man because they knew he might not be the best at getting involved in marking somebody. But you say to him: you go and attack the ball. You’re so good at attacking the ball, don’t worry about marking somebody.



"Alan Shearer, when he defended the near post, he was always fantastic at just going to leap. I think everyone is so conscious of not being the one who makes a mistake. I’ve got my man, I’m taking care of this. Instead of thinking: there’s only one ball, let’s go and attack it and make sure they don’t score."

'Arsenal's defensive record shows just how good Man City are'

Meanwhile, Arsenal's victory, their third in a row at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ensures Mikel Arteta's side remain within two points of champions Manchester City ahead of next Sunday's blockbuster showdown at the Etihad Stadium, which is live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal have now won 10 of their 11 away games in 2024 with their only draw coming away at champions Man City. Arteta's side have conceded just three goals on their travels this year as they prepare to face Erling Haaland and co, and Merson believes his former side can now go to the Etihad full of confidence after victory over Spurs.

"Huge, huge result," Merson told Sky Sports.

"They were missing two of their big, big players and they came to Tottenham, their arch enemies and won this game - and comfortably, really. I heard Son said they dominated; they probably did but never looked like scoring. They had a couple of half chances, that's not enough. The crossing wasn't good enough.

"The players that came in for Arsenal - it's hard to come in. Jorginho hasn't played for a long time. But they all came in and did their jobs. If one of those players gets lazy, Tottenham go through you like a knife through butter. Their set-up was amazing and they counter-attacked, and were good at set plays. One nil to the Arsenal.

"Now they can go to the Etihad Stadium full of confidence.

"Everybody would have been watching today, the whole of the Premier League, when they were missing Odegaard and Rice. I wasn't as bullish this time around.

"But now this league is a heads or tails this year. I always thought: who is going to be enough to beat Man City over 38 games. I see enough for Arsenal to be there. Arsenal have every chance of winning this Premier League."

He added: "I would play Jorginho next week. When Man City go after you, he plays that quick pass. He's got great vision, he gets on the half-turn and passes that ball. That's what you need to do. You have to get past the press, if you don't it's a long day at Manchester City. They go after you, they all know where they're going. Jorginho was excellent against Man City at the Emirates, can he do it at the Etihad?

"That graphic [on Arsenal's defence] tells you one thing and one thing only: that's how good Man City are. If you're not winning the league and you have an away record like that, it tells you how good Man City are. We never give them that credit: Man City are that, that good. It's that scary. Putting up those figures is unreal."

