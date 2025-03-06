Benjamin Sesko transfer: RB Leipzig striker attracting Premier League interest as release clause revealed

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is attracting strong interest from Premier League clubs ahead of a potential summer move, according to Sky in Germany.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with continuing to monitor the highly-rated 21-year-old's progress this season.

However, Spurs reportedly have little chance in securing a deal for Sesko when the transfer window reopens ahead of next season.

Gunners have long-term Sesko interest

Arsenal have held a long-term interest in Sesko. Sky Sports News reported in January that the club were considering a move for the Slovenia international then.

However, his agent ruled out a transfer due to a gentleman's agreement with Leipzig to stay at least until this summer.

The Gunners wanted Sesko last summer too, only for him to extend his contract with the German club until 2029.

While they have already been eliminated from the Champions League this season, Leipzig are sixth in the Bundesliga - just three points off the top four.

Sesko has scored nine goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances this season after hitting 14 in the last campaign, and has 17 goals in all competitions so far this term.

Sesko release clause set for summer

A release clause for Sesko can be activated this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood it is a variable clause tied to appearances, goals and assists for RB Leipzig.

The clause will start at around £49.5m (€60m) but could go above £66m (€80m) if certain conditions are met. It is understood the clause is currently £62m (€75m).

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Slovenia have had top-class football players before. Samir Handanovic and Jan Oblak come to mind. "But they were both goalkeepers," Matej Orazem tells Sky Sports. "Goalkeepers can be stars but it is a completely different thing to have a striker."

Benjamin Sesko is that striker. The 21-year-old RB Leipzig player has been attracting interest from the continent's biggest clubs since he was in his mid-teens. "I think that he is destined for greatness," adds Orazem.

Orazem is the sporting director at NK Domzale, the club in Slovenia that took Sesko into their academy at the age of 15. The earliest memories of him were the whispers about a boy living nearby who had scored 50 goals in one season against much older players.

"We were quite quick after that. By the time that the media speculation began and bigger clubs noticed him, we already had an agreement. For anyone who went to see him, it was pretty obvious. He was pretty much a slam dunk at a very young age."

Physically, Sesko stands out. He is now 6ft 5in and was not much shorter then. There are stories about him kicking basketballs from out of the hoop. With a top speed of 35.47 kilometres per hour, he is also one of the fastest players in the Bundesliga. A true athlete.

"The physicality was the defining factor. He was amazing. With some young talents, you want them to play with the older guys but if they are not physically ready then you are a little more wary. With Beny, there was no doubt because of his physical presence."

Sesko's skillset is rare. He instinctively wants to run at defences from deep with his great speed but he is also a player who has the physical capability of a target man.

"It is not just the physicality, it is the technical aspect." It makes for an irresistible combination for the top clubs and helps to explain why Sesko is being strongly linked with Arsenal.