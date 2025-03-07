Baller League: Sky Sports and NOW becomes the TV home of inaugural UK season

Sky and Baller League have announced a one-year broadcast partnership which will see Sky Sports and NOW become the TV home of the new indoor six-a-side competition in the UK, in an exciting new era of football.

Every match from the inaugural UK season will be shown live on Sky Sports linear channels on Monday nights from the Copper Box Arena in London, hosted by Chunkz and Olivia Buzaglo.

In its first two seasons in Germany, Baller League attracted a massive following and is supported in the UK by a host of major football legends, including Ballon d'Or winners, social media stars, and cultural icons who will manage the 12 competing teams.

Baller League team managers Angry Ginge (Yanited)

Miniminter (M7 FC)

Tobi Brown (VZN FC)

Sharky (SDS FC)

Luis Figo (Trebol FC)

Alan Shearer, Micah Richards & Gary Lineker (Deportrio)

Jens Lehmann, Robert Pires & Freddie Ljungberg (N5 FC)

John Terry (26ers)

Dave (Santan FC)

Clint 419 [Corteiz] (F.C RULES THE WORLD)

The star-studded managerial line-up will be followed by the final two team managers being revealed before the Baller League UK Draft on March 10, broadcast live on Sky Sports Football from 6:15pm, and livestreamed on Baller League's YouTube and Twitch channels.

The Draft will see each manager select 12 players from a 160+ shortlist featuring former Premier League players, futsal players, free agents and released academy players.

Season 1 of the competition will run for 11 consecutive Mondays at the Copper Box Arena, starting on March 24, with the top four teams taking part in the semi-finals and final to determine the season's winner. Each night features six 30-minute matches.

