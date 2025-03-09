Women's FA Cup: Arsenal knocked out by Liverpool after Daphne van Domselaar own goal, Man City host Man Utd in semi-finals

Daphne van Domselaar's own goal saw managerless Liverpool stun Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup, with a Manchester derby on the cards for the semi-finals.

The goalkeeper's unfortunate deflection on Sophie Roman Haug's effort, after it rebounded off her near post, was enough to settle the quarter-final tie at Meadow Park to all-but end Renee Slegers' hopes of landing domestic silverware in her first season in the job.

Liverpool had dispensed with the services of Matt Beard at the end of February - but under interim replacement Amber Whiteley, they have now won two from two after beating Crystal Palace in the WSL last weekend.

Image: Lauren James' goal, shortly after the hour mark, saw Chelsea past Crystal Palace and into the semi-finals

Chelsea will be the Reds' opponents in the final four after edging out the WSL's basement side Palace at Kingsmeadow, in a frustrating game for Sonia Bompastor's side.

Despite registering 21 shots to their visitors' two, it took until the 64th minute for Lauren James to net the decisive goal to see them to victory.

Image: Jess Park (central) and Khadija Shaw (left) were both on target in Man City's win over Aston Villa

Man City set up a Manchester derby against city-rivals United with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in their quarter-final earlier on Sunday.

Gareth Taylor's side took their time to grow into the game at the Joie Stadium before Khadija Shaw struck nine minutes into the second period. Jess Park, fresh from netting England's winner against Wembley less than a fortnight ago, then added a second to wrap up victory.

What happened on Saturday?

Holders Manchester United reached the FA Cup semi-finals after beating Championship club Sunderland 3-1 at Leigh Sports Village.

United took their expected place in the last four, although Sunderland emerged with credit following a battling display.

Leah Galton's header gave United a seventh-minute lead, which was doubled by the interval when captain Maya Le Tissier headed home a Gabby George corner.

Sunderland were up against it in the second period, but they pulled a goal back when Louise Griffiths scored 20 minutes from time.

United continued to create chances, though, and Ella Toone pounced in added time as she converted Celin Bizet's cross to secure victory.