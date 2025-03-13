Man Utd more interested in building new stadium than a competitive team, says Paul Merson

Manchester United are more interested in building a state-of-the art stadium than they are in producing a competitive football team that challenges for silverware, argues Paul Merson.

The Sky Sports pundit was reacting to news revealed this week of the club's intention to leave Old Trafford and move to a new 100,000-seater stadium, calling the decision "pathetic".

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said the aim is to create "an iconic football stadium", but Merson believes the focus should be on addressing the shortfalls on the pitch, with United 14th in the Premier League - closer in points to bottom club Southampton than leaders Liverpool.

"I've got no interest at all, I think it's pathetic. If I'm a Man Utd fan I'd be fuming," Merson said.

"Old Trafford is one of the biggest stadiums in the Premier League. I can understand if it's Chelsea - they need a bigger capacity stadium to keep on living with the big boys.

"When it's Manchester United, who have a huge stadium, why would you need another stadium? They need new players, they need a team. This is what I can't work out.

"I hear Sir Jim Ratcliffe going 'England will be able to play here'. Don't worry about the national team, worry about Man United and getting them into the top six. I'm flabbergasted at what I'm seeing."

United, who have debts of over £1bn, are yet to confirm how building the new stadium will be funded.

Ratcliffe said earlier this week that Manchester United would have run out of money by Christmas had he not made a series of recent cost-saving cuts.

"It's fascinating," Merson continued. "Unbelievable what's going on at that club.

"Old Trafford holds 70,000 already, they don't need a new stadium - they just need to polyfilla some of those holes where the rain comes through. Worry about yourselves, not England or anyone else."

Man Utd have only been victorious in nine of 28 Premier League games this season - a 32 per cent win ratio.

That includes five in the last 17 league matches under Ruben Amorim, after he replaced the sacked Erik ten Hag as manager, a sequence in which they have suffered eight defeats.

"I hope he is the right man," Merson added, when asked if Amorim could change the club's fortunes long-term.

"He's a young, enthusiastic coach who has done brilliantly in Portugal. He broke up the Benfica-Porto dominance over there. It would be like someone going to Hearts or Hibs and stopping the Celtic-Rangers dominance in Scotland.

"He's done great, so I hope he gets it right but he needs players to work to his system. I think they are a million miles off.

"If someone said to me 'top six next season', I'd say 'no chance'. They've got more interest in building stadiums than getting the team back into the Champions League."

