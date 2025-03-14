Thomas Tuchel omits Jack Grealish and leans on Jordan Henderson experience - England squad talking points

Sky Sports' team of football writers analyse the key talking points after Thomas Tuchel named his first squad as England manager.

Tuchel puts faith in reinvigorated Rashford

Out of favour at Manchester United with no obvious route out of the club, Marcus Rashford appeared in limbo only a few weeks ago. His return to the England fold, following a productive start on loan at Aston Villa, completes a rapid change of fortunes for the 27-year-old.

He has been eased into action gradually by Unai Emery at Villa, starting only four games of a possible nine, but his assist against Club Brugge in midweek was his fourth in only 461 minutes on the pitch. Thomas Tuchel has evidently seen enough to believe he can return to his best. His call-up ends a year in international exile.

The England manager's planning is of course geared towards the 2026 World Cup and Rashford certainly has tournament pedigree having featured at the two previous editions. In Qatar, he was underused, scoring three goals in only 137 minutes. He is a game-changing option. Now he has another chance to show it on the international stage.

Nick Wright

When do England play? March 21 - Albania (h), World Cup qualifier

March 24 - Latvia (h), World Cup qualifier

Grealish's prospects bleak after omission

As Rashford celebrates a return to the squad, Jack Grealish is left looking in from the outside. The winger was a standout performer in the September and October camps under Lee Carsley, impressing in the No 10 role in games against Republic of Ireland and Finland, but injury forced him out of the squad in November and his minutes have dried up at Manchester City subsequently.

Image: Jack Grealish has been left out of Thomas Tuchel's first England squad

Grealish hasn't started a Premier League game since a 2-1 loss to his former club Aston Villa on December 21. A player harshly omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2024 now has a fight on his hands to get himself back in contention for the next major tournament. Right now, his prospects do not look good.

Nick Wright

Tuchel leaning on experience

Tuchel has struck a fine balance between offering young and promising talents like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Tino Livramento an opportunity in the senior squad and leaning on experience.

Jordan Henderson makes a return to the Three Lions squad, just under a year since he was last involved with the national team.

Kyle Walker also retains his spot after impressing since parting ways with Man City for AC Milan in January.

Image: Jordan Henderson has returned to the England squad after one year

Tuchel's plans seem clear. He has only signed a short-term deal with England and winning the World Cup in 2026 is the objective. To do that, he needs a combination of experience on the international stage and the exciting talents to see them over the line.

Henderson does not often grab the headlines with his style of play but his return is a huge call from Tuchel, who was clearly impressed when he travelled over to the Netherlands to watch him in action for Ajax.

Patrick Rowe

Injured youngsters miss chance to impress

Tuchel will get a look at a large bulk of the England crop during this international window but not all. Perhaps missing Bukayo Saka is moot, such is his obvious selection for any major tournament, but among those injured are also promising youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Lewis Hall and Noni Madueke. All are in with a shout should they continue to perform for their clubs between now and next summer.

Image: Bukayo Saka injured his hamstring in Arsenal's 5-1 victory at Crystal Palace in December

Trent Alexander-Arnold is surely a shoo-in, too, as is John Stones, but neither are available to Tuchel on this occasion. Stones' injury record is a concern - he's missed far more games than he's played this season and only managed six Premier League starts for Man City, 545 minutes in the league in total. Luke Shaw's injury woes are equally well documented.

There's plenty of time for those with fitness concerns to play their way back in, albeit Tuchel needs to hit the ground running immediately and form an alliance with those players he feels he can trust. The German has only got six windows before the start of the World Cup to inform his final selection.

Laura Hunter

Pressure on Foden to impress

Phil Foden has squeezed his way into this England squad but the pressure is on to impress Tuchel.

Last season's Premier League Player of the Season has seen his performance levels dip massively in the current campaign. Seven goals in 23 top-flight outings represent a fraction of the quality he was showing in 2023/24.

Image: Man City star Phil Foden has been included in the England squad despite struggling for form

This is partly due to the struggles of Man City this season but Foden has rarely hit the same heights for the national team, even when he is at his best in domestic football, with just four goals across his 43 outings for England.

Injuries to Saka and Madueke have eased his way into Tuchel's first squad but if he fails to deliver on this opportunity, he is at risk of dropping out of the international picture.

Patrick Rowe

Watkins added to the injury list?

Aston Villa forward and England's Euro 2024 hero Ollie Watkins is a glaring omission from the squad - but his last outing for Villa could explain why.

Emery revealed after the 3-0 win against Club Brugge that Watkins had requested to be substituted at half-time because he "didn't feel good" after picking up a small injury.

Image: Ollie Watkins has been left out of the England squad after picking up an injury vs Club Brugge on Wednesday

The severity of the setback has yet to be determined but, at Watkins' expense, Tottenham's Dominic Solanke gets the nod from Tuchel to operate as Kane's understudy in the squad after only returning from a knee injury last weekend.

Jarrod Bowen and Rashford can both play through the middle but their strengths lie out wide, leaving England with only two recognised strikers in Tuchel's first squad.

Patrick Rowe

Rogers rewarded for consistency

Morgan Rogers earns his first outright call-up and it's well deserved. The Aston Villa midfielder benefited from several injury withdrawals in the November camp and was drafted in as back-up, featuring in both games against Greece and Ireland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scored their opener in superb fashion as his strike from the edge of the box flew past Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal as Villa went on to win 3-1.

But a continuation of his excellent form for Villa means he's in from the start this time. Twelve goals and seven assists - including 11 goals contributions in the Premier League - means he's one of England's most in-form midfield options.

His combination play is excellent, too, and he is often involved in the build-up phase to Villa goals, if not directly involved in the scoring. His creativity should serve Harry Kane well.

Laura Hunter

Lewis-Skelly the answer to England's problems at left-back?

A maiden call-up for Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly - could he be the answer at left-back for the foreseeable future?

England have been crying out for someone to fill the void in the role for some time now and with Shaw yet to return from injury, Ben Chillwell reviving his career at Crystal Palace and Lewis Hall ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury, Lewis-Skelly has the perfect chance to solidify his role in the team.

Image: Arsenal ace Myles Lewis-Skelly (left) has received his maiden England call-up to the senior squad

Even without injuries, you could argue he is the obvious choice. The 18-year-old has been a revelation for Arsenal in his breakthrough campaign and regularly displays talent beyond his years - bar some lapses in concentration and discipline.

He's made 25 appearances for the Gunners this season, which have included six outings in the Champions League. Now it's time for the international stage.

Patrick Rowe