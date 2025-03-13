Thomas Tuchel's long-term England future depends on winning World Cup, as new manager prepares for first squad announcement

Thomas Tuchel has to win the World Cup next summer if he wants to be the long-term England manager.

Tuchel has signed a short-term contract which started in January and runs until the end of the 2026 World Cup finals.

Any contract extension is likely to depend on the England men's team winning a first major trophy since 1966 - or going extremely close.

Tuchel is viewed as a gun for hire who has been brought in to secure the major tournament triumph which Gareth Southgate came close to delivering.

Southgate was a figurehead and ambassador for English football during his eight years in charge.

He took a leadership role in all aspects of the job whereas Tuchel's sole focus is working with the senior team to win the World Cup.

The FA's No 1 priority in their 2024-28 strategy is to win another senior international tournament after the women's team won Euro 2022.

Under Southgate, England reached consecutive Euros finals - in 2021 and 2024 - and a World Cup semi-final in 2018.

Southgate is believed not to have attended any games since he resigned as England manager eight months ago.

Tuchel started work officially at the start of the year but he was also at the World Cup qualifying draw at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on December 13.

Ahead of naming his first England squad on Friday, Tuchel has been living in London and he has offices at Wembley Stadium and at St George's Park.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said last week he was comfortable with the fact that Tuchel would sign contracts only for two-year cycles.

Tuchel acknowledged at his introductory press conference in October that his target was to win the World Cup and put a second star on England's shirt. He has won three league titles as a manager - two at Paris Saint-Germain, one at Bayern Munich - and the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.