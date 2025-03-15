Chelsea Women boss Sonia Bompastor: First trophy always key after winning League Cup with victory over Man City

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor emphasised the importance of winning the first trophy of the season after her side beat Manchester City 2-1 in the League Cup final to remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

Chelsea were made to work hard for the win at Pride Park, but they managed to get their hands on the first domestic trophy of the season, ending a run of three straight losses in the final in the process.

The victory, secured thanks to Yui Hasegawa's spectacular own goal 13 minutes from time, was the perfect way for Bompastor's side to begin a crucial run of four games in just 12 days across three different competitions against City.

"We are really happy for sure," the Frenchwoman told BBC Sport. "You know when you're in a final, it's always the main thing is to win. The game was not easy, but I'm really happy with the win.

Image: Chelsea players celebrate the own goal scored by Man City's Yui Hasegawa (not pictured)

"The first trophy in the season, it's always important. I just told my players it's really important that today, we are about to turn the words into actions.

"We worked so hard every day from the beginning of the season and today was huge positivity from the players to perform and win a title.

Image: Sonia Bompastor celebrates her first trophy as Chelsea head coach after beating Man City to win the League Cup

"I'm really happy with that. I think it's really deserved for all of the work we have been doing."

Chelsea next face City on Wednesday night in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the City Football Academy, before taking them on again just four days later at the Etihad as they look to close in on retaining their Women's Super League title.

Image: Mayra Ramirez gives Chelsea the lead

The run comes to an end when the two teams meet at Stamford Bridge on March 27 for the second leg of their Champions League last-eight showdown, with Chelsea still unbeaten in all competitions under their new boss.

Bompastor was quick to acknowledge the challenge City posed her players, though, with Nick Cushing's team deservedly drawing level through Aoba Fujino's long-range strike midway through the second half.

However, the Blues head coach said she was also proud of the way her side responded to that equaliser to go on and win the match.

Image: Ramirez celebrates her goal with Chelsea team-mates

"City had a good performance, it was a difficult game for us, we knew that," Bompastor added. "It was important again that we found a way to win. That's what I'm most of proud of."

Bompastor, however, made it clear that while her players would be allowed to celebrate their triumph on Saturday night, with the next City meeting coming so soon, they must all be back in their beds by 9.30pm!

"My players know exactly the rules," she said. "I told them that it's important to celebrate for sure, but we have a game against City on Wednesday and we'll need to be ready because, again, we expect a tough game.

"No, they can just got out until 9pm. 9:30 in bed."

'Chelsea sent a message to Man City and their rivals'

Analysis by Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui at Pride Park:

"Chelsea sent a message to Man City and any team hoping to beat them to a trophy this season.

"The champions know how to blow teams out of the water, but today proved they have the experience, determination and ability to win in the trenches.

Image: Ramirez celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mate Sjoeke Nusken

"City took a swing at Chelsea, but couldn't land a killer blow.

"Nick Cushing says his team needs more belief in their abilities, they don't have long to rediscover that confidence with the Champions League quarter-final a few days away."

Bright: We always find a way to win

Chelsea captain Millie Bright to BBC Sport:

"We are really happy and it is the start we wanted for these next four fixtures and more importantly, today was all about winning and that is what we did.

Image: Manchester City's Aoba Fujino equalises in the second half

"It was always going to be a tight game. They had chances, we had chances. We defended really well front to back and should have put a couple more chances away.

"The mentality to never give in is something that Chelsea have had in their DNA for a long time. We always find a way to win, whether it's a good day or a bad day."