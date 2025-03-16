Kris Boyd hails interim head coach Barry Ferguson as perfect 'leader' for Rangers after epic Old Firm win vs Celtic

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd believes Barry Ferguson is the perfect 'leader' for Rangers following the 3-2 win against Celtic in the Old Firm.

Rangers looked to have squandered their two-goal lead at Celtic Park until Hamza Igamane climbed off the bench and lashed his effort into the top right corner to secure all three points for his side.

The epic win, which saw away fans return to the fixture for the first time since 2021, arrived three days after Ferguson guided his team past Fenerbahce on penalties to progress into the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

The former Gers captain was named as Philippe Clement's successor until the end of the season in February, while the club conducted a "football review" before appointing a permanent manager, but Boyd believes Ferguson is the perfect profile to take on the role permanently.

"Rangers need a leader and someone to protect the players and he has done that," Boyd said on Sky Sports. "He is ready to call them out if needed.

"I was at the training centre on Friday, and from when I was last there, it is totally different. Everyone is enjoying it when it was doom and gloom before.

"In this country, we always look at foreign coaches and think they are a lot better than what we have in this country.

"Rangers need a leader and he has done it as a player and now as a manager. You can see the change already.

"We are quick to ditch coaches from this country. For me, when Rangers and Celtic have British coaches, it seems to work."

On the situation Ferguson inherited from Clement, Boyd continued: "It was a difficult situation for Barry to come into. The season is over and it was all about Europe. He has done himself no harm. Coming to Celtic Park, and it was quiet, but that was because of Rangers.

"He has gone to Fenerbahce and outclassed [Jose] Mourinho and done the exact same [vs Celtic]. That was an aggressive team that asked questions of Celtic.

"The first half, Rangers were levels above Celtic."

Lennon: Ferguson can't do anymore to get the job

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon speaking on Sky Sports:

"Why not? He is delivering. He has knocked Fenerbahce out over two legs and now come away from Celtic Park with a win, after playing 72 hours earlier.

"I think he has positioned himself in the right area to be looked at. It is not just because is a former Rangers captain, it is because tactically, his team has been very good.

"The press was brave and they looked a threat all game. Even at 2-2, I was never comfortable with Celtic.

"As far as Barry is concerned, he can't do a lot more than what he is doing here."

Ferguson: My approach will bring a successful Rangers

Rangers head coach Barry Ferguson speaking to Sky Sports:

"I am delighted, We were immense in the first half, it was everything I asked from them.

"Disappointed with the two goals. What's the big word that everyone has thrown against them, character? This was a prime example.

Image: Rangers' Hamza Igamane celebrates after scoring late in the second half to make it 3-2

"They've been brilliant to work with over the last few weeks. You can see the signs, we're getting there. They [Celtic] are a top team but we've come here and dominated.

"Overall, we deserved it. I said to them, go and prove how much desire you have got. That's what it takes to play for Rangers.

"They never really hurt us. It's a different approach but I believe it will bring a successful Rangers."

Ferguson 'exceeding all expectations' at Rangers

Image: Rangers Hamza Igamane celebrates with Cyriel Dessers after scoring to make it 3-2

Sky Sports' Scott Arfield:

"I think that is why Feguson is in there. There was so much disillusion with the fans and players.

"He is now exceeding expectations. His remit was get a result here and progress in Europe. He has not done himself any harm, but I am not the chairman of Rangers!"