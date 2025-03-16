Celtic 2-3 Rangers: Hamza Igamane scores late to hand Gers first Parkhead win since 2020

Rangers stunned their Old Firm rivals with their first Celtic Park win since 2020 to extend their rivals' wait for another Scottish Premiership title.

Barry Ferguson's side showed no tiredness from their midweek Europa League exertions as Nico Raskin headed them in front after just four minutes.

Away fans returned to the derby for the first time in two years and they were in full voice as Mohamed Diomande fired Rangers to a deserved two-goal lead.

Daizen Maeda showed his class to pull the hosts back into the game with Reo Hatate then slamming in the equaliser.

The Hoops piled on the pressure but it was Rangers who took the points as Hamza Igmane fired home the winner late on to cut the gap at the top of the table to 13 points.

Rangers inflict first Hoops home defeat of season

Image: Celtic had not lost at home this season

Celtic were without captain Callum McGregor and defender Auston Trusty while Rangers were missing Jefte after their midweek Europa League exploits against Fenerbahce.

Barry Ferguson knew his side needed a fast start to make an impact and, moments after Kasper Schmeichel denied Raskin, the midfielder nodded in the opener from James Tavernier's corner as the away fans erupted.

Celtic looked to respond. Daizen Maeda swept Reo Hatate's ball wide with Jack Butland then producing big saves to deny both players.

Schmeichel then almost gifted Rangers a second when he passed the ball straight to Vaclav Cerny, who rounded the 'keeper before his effort was cleared off the line by Maik Nawrocki.

Rangers then took control again as Leon Balogun headed the ball in, it came off Arne Engels but Schmeichel reacted to save his blushes.

The hosts continued to cause their own problems playing out from the back and Diomande took advantage before the break, lashing the ball in after a brilliant flick from Raskin.

The Hoops looked to get back into the game before half-time with Jota hitting the side netting before a brilliant clearance from Dujon Sterling denied Maeda.

Adam Idah replaced Nicolas Kuhn for the second half with Celtic looking to respond.

And it was Maeda who was in the right place, rising to nod Jota's cross into the net to bring the home crowd to life.

Hatate lashed the ball into the side netting as the home side pushed for the equaliser, Luke McCowan sent Maeda's ball agonisingly wide and Jota was denied by Robin Popper as Celtic started to take advantage of Rangers' growing tiredness.

The Celtic support urged their side forward and there was joy when Hatate burst into the box and drove a McCowan pass into the far corner of the net.

Rangers looked out on their feet and Ferguson looked to the bench again, bringing on Tom Lawrence, Igamane and Clinton Nsiala for Cerny, Sterling and Connor Barron.

There was more drama in the 88th minute when Igamane pulled the ball out of the air inside the Hoops box and thundered a drive high past Schmeichel, and the Rangers fans went wild, although Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston missed a great chance to rescue a point for his side in the final seconds.

Rodgers: We missed our captain

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers on Sky Sports:

"Very disappointed to lose.

"There's no doubt we missed Callum [McGregor]. He gives us real tactical balance in the game, you see the importance of him and how quickly he can get through the pitch and how good he is for the team.

"I just thought we were too rushed in our game in the first half. It was too slow and gave up the ball too cheaply.

"You give credit to Rangers, they've come here and they've won the game and that's never a nice feeling as a manager or a player here.

"You will have days like today. You never want it to be at home. There's responsibility on everyone.

Ferguson: We were immense

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson on Sky Sports:

"We were immense in the first half, it was everything I asked from them.

"Disappointed with the two goals. What's the big word that everyone has thrown against them, character? This was a prime example.

"They've been brilliant to work with over the last few weeks. You can see the signs, we're getting there. They are a top team but we've come here and dominated.

"Overall, we deserved it. I said to them, go and prove how much desire you have got. That's what it takes to play for Rangers.

"They never really hurt us.

"It's a different approach but I believe it is one that will bring a successful Rangers."