Felix Nmecha: Man Utd weighing up fresh attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund star - Paper Talk

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are weighing up a fresh attempt to lure Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha to Old Trafford.

THE INDEPENDENT

Chelsea will have to pay millions of pounds to Manchester United in a penalty clause if they pull out of their agreement to sign Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal this summer.

Frank Bruno is recovering after falling ill while on a plane and being rushed to hospital.

THE SUN

Mikel Arteta is eyeing up a potential reunion with a former star he coached at Manchester City.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs says the club's new 'circus' stadium is "not going to happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy confirmed the government are 'excited' by Manchester United's new stadium plans as talks begin regarding funding for the project.

Sir Chris Hoy has vowed to fight his stage four prostate cancer and still has hope for the future.

DAILY MAIL

Leon Edwards has made his ambition to become a two-time UFC champion crystal clear and the road back starts at UFC London this Saturday night.

Dillon Danis insists that British YouTube star-turned-boxer KSI is scared to fight him after their March 29 bout got postponed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Eddie Howe will receive a £3m bonus if Newcastle United qualify for the Champions League next season after masterminding the team's first major trophy win for 56 years.

A migrant worker has been killed while working on a new stadium for the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton and Leicester City have been accused by an anti-gambling body of breaching the Gambling Commission's demands by advertising gambling firms which are now unlicensed in the United Kingdom but whose controls against UK customers using the sites are easily bypassed.

The U.S.-Mexico bid for the 2031 Women's World Cup is exploring staging matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Centre-back Pau Cubarsi is set to return to Barcelona after picking up an injury while on international duty with Spain.

DAILY RECORD

Sead Haksabanovic admits a breakdown in relationship with Brendan Rodgers was the trigger for his Celtic exit.