Success for Sky Sports at SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2024

Sky Sports had multiple successes at SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2024 on Monday, including recognition for Roy Keane and Sky Sports News' Deadline Day.

Keane, a regular on Sky Sports' Premier League coverage, was recognised for his punditry, winning Pundit of the Year.

Sky Sports' Roy Keane claims Pundit of the Year at the SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2024

Kelly Cates, who presents Premier League football for Sky, claimed the prize for Presenter of the Year.

Sky Sports News' Deadline Day was awarded the Best Television Show at the SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2024

Meanwhile, Deadline Day was named Television Show of the Year for Sky Sports News.

Sky Sports' Kelly Cates wins Best Presenter at SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2024

In the Sports Summariser category, for those who often explain complex breaking news in an audience-friendly way, Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes won the award.

Harshini Mehta - assistant producer in Sky Sports' Bespoke Content Team - won the Ones to Watch - Off Air category award.