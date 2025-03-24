Success for Sky Sports at SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2024
Sky Sports News' Deadline Day was named Television Show of the Year; Roy Keane was awarded Pundit of the Year; Sky Sports' Kelly Cates claimed the prize for Presenter of the Year; SSN senior reporter Geraint Hughes picked up the award for Sports Summariser
Monday 24 March 2025 22:42, UK
Sky Sports had multiple successes at SJA British Sports Journalism Awards 2024 on Monday, including recognition for Roy Keane and Sky Sports News' Deadline Day.
Keane, a regular on Sky Sports' Premier League coverage, was recognised for his punditry, winning Pundit of the Year.
Kelly Cates, who presents Premier League football for Sky, claimed the prize for Presenter of the Year.
Meanwhile, Deadline Day was named Television Show of the Year for Sky Sports News.
In the Sports Summariser category, for those who often explain complex breaking news in an audience-friendly way, Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes won the award.
Harshini Mehta - assistant producer in Sky Sports' Bespoke Content Team - won the Ones to Watch - Off Air category award.