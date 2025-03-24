England 3-0 Latvia: Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on 'quality' Reece James after stunning free-kick at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel has described Reece James as a player of the "highest quality" after the Chelsea defender scored his first goal for England in the 3-0 win against Latvia.

James was a surprise inclusion in Tuchel's first England squad but excelled when given the chance after curling in his free-kick to break the deadlock on Monday evening, in his first England start in two-and-a-half years, three days after climbing off the bench against Albania.

The 25-year-old has been used sparingly by Chelsea this season, only starting 10 games across all competitions as they continue to monitor his return from injury having missed 60 games across the last two seasons, but received the call-up to work with his former Blues boss with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold out injured.

"There cannot be any doubt about Reece's quality, it's the highest level," said Tuchel following his performance in the World Cup qualifier vs Latvia. "We were in close contact in the last weeks.

"We were clear he'd trained without pause and if he didn't play it was the choice of the club, protecting him. We knew he was in a good space mentally.

James' quality shines through when you consider how versatile he can be at the highest level.

The Chelsea captain has operated as a defensive midfielder on three occasions in the top-flight this season but when Tuchel was asked about whether or not this could be trialled on the international stage, he admitted it might not be best suited to his playing style.

Tuchel continued: "If you play a dominant match like today he can be, like in the last 20 [minutes], a hybrid midfielder and help to create an overload because he has the quality on the ball.

"Once it's an open game and a lot of transitions through midfield I'm not so sure it would suit him perfectly."

Tuchel: James looks so sharp

Image: England's Reece James (right) celebrates with team-mate Declan Rice after scoring against Latvia

Tuchel continued to heap praise on James in the aftermath of the game, where he complimented the "excellent" shape he was in and how "sharp" he has looked in the German's first camp as England boss.

The duo worked with each other at Stamford Bridge, lifting the Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign, and will now be hoping to replicate these successes ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

"I know the quality he has in that foot - it's amazing," he continued. "He has every right to be happy and proud of his performance. He's in excellent shape.

"When we called him up he hadn't had many games but it wasn't due to injury, they were just taking care and managing him. He looks sharp and in shape. With his quality, there can be no doubt."

James: I've had a frustrating journey back to England

Despite making his free-kick look easy and even refraining from celebrating in the aftermath of scoring his first goal for the national team, James was quick to highlight how long the road back to this point has been after several different hamstring setbacks across the last two years.

"It's been a long time," James told ITV. "I've had a frustrating two and a half years but I'm so happy to get called up and play for my country.

Image: England's Reece James (right) celebrates with team-mate Jude Bellingham after scoring a free-kick against Latvia

"I saw the wall and felt I could bend it around, thankfully it hit the back of the net. I was surprised it hit the net, I thought the goalkeeper could have got there but looking at the replay it was tough for him."

England still lacking a spark

Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett at Wembley:

"Very much like Friday against Albania - this was a very professional, unfussy, and solid performance from England. But in truth - it lacked spark against a very poor opponent. Having said that, England should have scored a hatful of goals, with the chances they created.

"There was certainly a better tempo and more urgency across the team, and there were signs that the players are responding to Tuchel's demands to be more direct, more aggressive, and play with more pace.

"Reece James was good, and his goal was sublime. Marcus Rashford was fiery, Morgan Rogers was impressive, Marc Guehi was far from his best. Everyone else was probably worthy of 6/10.

"Tuchel will be satisfied but not much more, you suspect."