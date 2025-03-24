Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Frenkie de Jong, Andre Onana and Dean Huijsen

The top stories and football transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers. Catch up on Sunday's gossip.

THE SUN

Ruben Amorim is planning a summer return to Sporting Lisbon - for £35m-rated winger Trincao.

Ex-Arsenal star Lucas Perez has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis, according to a shocking report.

Manchester United are hoping to move on at least 10 players this summer as part of a huge rebuild, reports claim.

Justin Kluivert is resigned to losing Bournemouth team-mate Dean Huijsen.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at the club and is in talks over a new contract.

DAILY MAIL

More than 1,500 Rangers fans infiltrated home areas of Old Trafford, sparking violent scenes at their Europa League clash, Manchester United have found - and security bosses refused to turf out visiting fans in home areas on the night for fear of making the situation even worse.

Endrick has opened the door for potential suitors by hinting he is keen to leave Real Madrid to ensure he makes Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad.

Chris Wood will be assessed by Nottingham Forest this week with the club cautiously optimistic their top scorer has not suffered a significant injury while on international duty for New Zealand.

The Football Association is to strengthen its messaging on wearing away colours in home ends after hundreds of Albania supporters watched their team from England sections at Wembley.

England coach Richard Wigglesworth is set to join Andy Farrell's staff for this summer's Lions tour of Australia.

Jonny Bairstow has been offered the Yorkshire captaincy in a move that would see him emulate his late father David as the club's figurehead.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City players are reportedly "worried" about Phil Foden after seeing his dramatic drop in form, with claims the 24-year-old has lost weight.

Manchester United have changed Patrick Dorgu's name on their official website and team-sheets after a request by the Danish international's family.

THE GUARDIAN

FC United of Manchester and The 1958, a Manchester United fan group, are staging a joint action on Saturday against 20 years of Glazer ownership of Manchester United.

EVENING STANDARD

Djed Spence says former Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte "shattered my confidence" by describing him as a club signing shortly after he joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in summer 2022.

Andrey Santos insists he is unsure if his future lies at Chelsea, though hopes to form a memorable Brazilian double act with Estevao Willian at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers owner in waiting Andrew Cavenagh is already planning a major upgrade of the Ibrox club's training base.

Rangers will reportedly receive "guidance" from 49ers technical director Gretar Steinsson over their next permanent manager appointment.

Midfielder Elvis Rexhbecaj has already told Celtic he plans to be at FC Augsburg for the "long-term".