England Women: Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly named in squad for Nations League matches against Belgium

Fran Kirby has earned a recall into the latest England Women squad, while Chloe Kelly has also been included for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Kirby has played in 12 WSL matches for Brighton this season and was last selected for the Lionesses in December 2024. However, she had to pull out of the camp due to injury.

Kelly, on loan at Arsenal from Manchester City, was not named in Sarina Wiegman's initial squad for the February internationals, but came in to replace the injured Beth Mead.

Both Arsenal forwards have been named in the 25-player squad for the April matches, as has Manchester City goalkeeper Khiara Keating, while Tottenham's Jess Naz has been left out.

Brighton's Maisie Symonds earns her first senior call-up after impressing for England's U23s and Lucy Parker is also in the squad from the start after replacing Lotte Wubben-Moy in the previous camp.

Image: Chloe Kelly has been included in England's latest squad ahead of Nations League games against Belgium

England will face Belgium in Group A3 in both games of the upcoming international break. They play at Ashton Gate on Friday April 4 before the away fixture on Tuesday April 8.

The Lionesses drew 1-1 with Portugal in their Nations League opener in February before beating Spain 1-0 at Wembley. They currently sit second in their group table behind Portugal.

April's camp is the penultimate chance for Wiegman to assess her players before choosing her squad for this summer's Euros in Switzerland, where England will look to defend their title.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

England Women squad in full

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (PSG), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Lucy Parker (Aston Villa) Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Fran Kirby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jess Park (Manchester City), Maisie Symonds (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal, loan from Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Brighton & Hove Albion), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)