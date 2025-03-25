Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer: Liverpool defender keen to join Real Madrid as talks progress - but deal yet to be agreed

Real Madrid are progressing in talks over signing Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold when his Liverpool deal expires at the end of June - and his preference is to join the LaLiga club.

If Real can land the Reds vice-captain it would end a 21-year association with his boyhood club for whom he is set to make his 350th appearance against Everton on April 2, live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports News has been told that, while there is optimism on both sides, much is still to be sorted and there is no guarantee he will be a Real Madrid player next season.

The Spanish giants have been long-term admirers of Alexander-Arnold and have been working on a package to tempt him for almost two years.

With his current deal at Anfield due to expire this summer, the defender has turned down the opportunity of a lengthy and improved contract to stay in the North West and has made it clear he wants to leave.

If Alexander-Arnold moves to the Spanish capital, he will become the second England international at Real Madrid, alongside Jude Bellingham.

Under current transfer rules, Real - and any other overseas club who wishes to approach him - have been free to negotiate openly with Alexander-Arnold since January.

While a potential buyer is obliged to keep Liverpool informed and tell them if an agreement has been reached, Real have not done so yet.

However, he is the club's primary summer transfer target and it is clear his preference is to join Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

But negotiations are complex - made even more so by the fact he is a free agent, with the issues of signing-on fees, image rights, performance bonuses and more all to be addressed.

Earlier this season, the right-back broke the Premier League record for most assists by a defender after making his 60th and 61st goals for a team-mate in Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Newcastle, beating team-mate Andy Robertson in the process.

Should he depart, he will do so having won all of the top continental and domestic honours at Anfield, lifting the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, plus the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Carra: Manner of Trent move would affect Liverpool legacy

Alexander-Arnold will become the third Liverpool academy graduate to move onto the Spanish capital should a move materialise, following in the footsteps of Steve McManaman and Michael Owen.

Jamie Carragher, who also came through the academy at Melwood before going on to make 737 appearances for the Reds as a one-club man, has warned the defender any deal could affect his legacy at Anfield - despite the part he has played in their recent success.

"It's more than a football decision," he told Sky Sports earlier this season. "It's about his legacy at Liverpool and how he is seen. Do you want to be seen like [Steven] Gerrard or [Steve] McManaman?

"He went to Real Madrid and won cups but he is not adored.

"As a local player, Trent has been there 20 years. I don't think it would be nice to have a feeling of leaving on a free. I guarantee Liverpool supporters will feel that way.

"Things are expected of you as a local player. I think to leave Liverpool is difficult as a local player.

"I wanted to leave in the right way so they remembered me in the right way.

"If he stays, he will be remembered as one of the best to play for the club and not far behind Gerrard."

Where would Trent fit in at Real Madrid?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Real Madrid already play a very attacking formation, with Los Cuatros Fabulosos - The Fantastic Four - of Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham dominating the headlines.

Now they are also set to add one of the most attacking right-backs in Europe to their roster. The Fantastic Four could well become The Famous Five.

Alexander-Arnold joins Steve McManaman and Michael Owen in swapping his Liverpool academy hero status for Real Madrid, with mixed success in the previous two incidents.

But the good news for the England right-back is Real Madrid have a ready-made position for him at the club.

Ancelotti currently uses Federico Valverde as his main right-back, with Dani Carvajal out injured. The Uruguayan is naturally a midfielder but is tasked with defensive duties - which is very similar to Alexander-Arnold's profile.

But signing the Liverpool defender not only gives Real a more natural option at right-back, it also fixes a midfield issue Ancelotti has faced for some time.

Real still have not replaced Toni Kroos and will also need cover for Luka Modric once the Croatian retires in the coming years. Dani Ceballos has covered well in midfield Aurelien Tchouameni, but Real will likely need Valverde back as a natural central option to firm up that area.

Signing Alexander-Arnold would allow that to happen. But more worryingly for the rest of Europe, it makes Real Madrid's best XI even more complete.

Some say they are one top centre-back signing away from having the perfect team.