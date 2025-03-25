Neil Lennon at Dunfermline: Former Celtic and Hibs manager excited by survival challenge he faces at new club

Neil Lennon says he was compelled to take the Dunfermline job after long talks with the Championship club's owner and chairman.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss, who was most recently in the dugout last year at Romanian side Rapid Bucuresti, has taken charge at East End Park until the end of the season.

He is Dunfermline's third permanent manager this term, with James McPake sacked in December and Michael Tidser dismissed last week after just two months.

Image: Dunfermline sacked Michael Tidser as head coach after just two months in the job

The Pars are second-bottom of the table - six points clear of automatic relegation but one point behind Hamilton as they bid to move out of the relegation play-off spot with seven games to go.

While the 53-year-old knows he faces a real challenge to keep them in Scottish football's second tier, he insists it was an opportunity he could not turn down.

"Last week, we had a lot of conversations between myself, the chairman and the owner. They made a very compelling argument for taking the job," he said.

"There's an old adage from Sir Alex [Ferguson] where sometimes you pick the owners rather than pick the club.

"So I think we've got a good one here. Further down the line, he's got really good aspirations for the future of the club.

"I wanted to align myself with that.

Image: Lennon has signed an initial short-term deal until the end of this season at Dunfermline (Credit: Craig Brown/DAFC)

"We have a lot of work to do, which is not going to happen instantly, but I've had a good response from the players over the last two days. I'm delighted with their attitude and application.

"It's great to be back involved in football. I know how competitive and attritional the Championship can be.

"I know we're not in the best of form at the minute, so that is a challenge for myself to turn the psychology of the club and dressing room around."

Asked if he is a different manager now compared to his previous stints in Scottish football, he added: "Yeah. No question.

"That's four or five years ago and the last time I was in the Championship was with Hibs.

"You learn from all of the experiences as you go along.

Image: Lennon's first match will be against his former Celtic captain Scott Brown who is boss at promotion-chasing Ayr United

"I really enjoyed my time with the media as well, believe it or not.

"But you know, coaching is always what I want to do. I don't know how long this is going to be. We'll take a view on it as we go along but I am very excited at the prospect of trying, endeavouring to take Dunfermline forward."

Lennon's first match in charge of Dunfermline will be against promotion-chasing Ayr United, who are managed by his former Celtic captain Scott Brown, on Saturday.

Lennon's managerial history

Image: Lennon was sacked from his last two jobs in Romania and Cyprus

After an initial stint as Celtic caretaker boss, Lennon was handed the job at Parkhead for the first time in June 2010. He went on to win the Scottish Cup in his first season, before three consecutive top-flight titles and another Scottish Cup followed.

He left the club after four years and went on to join Bolton but the team struggled, while off-field financial issues also impacted the side - with Lennon leaving after two years.

Lennon then joined Hibernian as head coach and led the team to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking and qualified for the Europa League, as well as finishing fourth in the top flight. However, three years later he departed Easter Road.

Image: Lennon guided Hibernian to the top flight after winning the Scottish Championship title

Another interim spell at Celtic followed as Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers, who had joined Leicester City, and once again he was handed the job on a permanent basis after helping seal a third domestic treble, before winning all three trophies on his own the following season. He did, however, leave in 2021 after Rangers returned to top spot for the first time in 10 years.

Image: Lennon won 10 trophies as Celtic boss including a domestic treble during his two spells in charge

Lennon enjoyed relative success in Cyprus - winning the Cypriot Cup with Omonia, but was sacked after less than a year in the job, while his time at Rapid Bucuresti in Romania lasted just three months following a tough start to the season.

Dunfermline's final league fixtures