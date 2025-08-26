Summer transfer window 2025 dates: When is Deadline Day for Premier League and EFL clubs to sign players?

The summer transfer window is set to close for Premier League, EFL, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 clubs.

When does the 2025 summer transfer window close?

This summer's transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs will close four hours earlier than usual at 7pm on Monday September 1, rather than the normal 11pm deadline.

The change, which the Premier League, EFL and FA were all in agreement over, has been introduced to allow a more normal working pattern for staff across football.

Clubs usually have a two-hour grace period after the window shuts to complete deals, only if paperwork is submitted to the FA by 7pm.

For signings from abroad, a similar process is in place, but clubs usually have until midnight to comply with FIFA requirements.

How to watch and follow Deadline Day

Sky Sports News will bring you all the latest transfer news throughout Deadline Day from 7am on Monday September 1, until the window closes at 7pm.

The Transfer Show will then analyse all the big moves on Sky Sports News from 8pm until 10pm.

Remember, you can follow all the latest deals, news and rumours on the 'Transfers' section of the Sky Sports app, while the latest gossip and news will be in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Looking for news about YOUR club? Find dedicated transfer pages for EVERY Premier League team.

When does the transfer window close in Europe?

The transfer windows for LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 all close at 7pm on Monday September 1.

When does the Women's Super League transfer window close?

The Women's Super League transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday September 4.

When does the Saudi Pro League transfer window close?

The Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on Wednesday September 10.

Why was there a mini summer transfer window in 2025?

The transfer window opened early between Sunday June 1 and Tuesday June 10 due to an exceptional registration period for the expanded 2025 Club World Cup.

All Premier League and EFL clubs were free to do business during the earlier window, not just Chelsea and Manchester City, who were participating in the Club World Cup.

The 2025 summer transfer window then opened again on Monday June 16 until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.