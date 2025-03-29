Women's Champions League: Chelsea and Arsenal's semi-final dates confirmed

Chelsea and Arsenal Women's Champions League semi-final dates have been confirmed.

For the second year in a row, holders Barcelona take on Chelsea at the semi-final stage, with the first leg taking place in Catalonia on April 20, kicking off at 5pm, while the return clash is at Stamford Bridge a week later, getting under way at 2pm.

The first leg will be played in front of just 6,000 fans at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as while Barcelona have played some major Champions League games at Camp Nou in recent years, that is not an option now with the stadium currently being renovated.

Image: Chelsea captain Millie Bright leads the celebrations after the Champions League win over Man City

Sonia Bompastor's side - who remain on course for an historic Quadruple in the Frenchwoman's debut campaign in west London - had to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit to see off Women's Super League rivals Man City 3-2 on aggregate in their quarter-final at the Bridge on Thursday.

As did Arsenal, who beat Real Madrid 3-0 in their second leg at the Emirates the previous night to also progress 3-2 on aggregate.

Image: Arsenal celebrate qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals

As a result, Renee Slegers' team now come up against Lyon, who lost to Barcelona in last season's final, with the Emirates hosting the first leg on April 19 at 12.30pm, while the return leg will be at the French side's 59,000-capacity Groupama Stadium on April 27, kicking off at 5.30pm.

The final will be held at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on May 24.