Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta appointed new sporting director following Edu's departure

Arsenal have appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.

The 53-year-old felt the chance to work at the north London club and in the Premier League was too good an opportunity to turn down.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club," Berta said.

"I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

"The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team.

"I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters."

Arsenal held a thorough process and interviewed a number of candidates but Berta was the outstanding choice.

The Italian, who was available from January after 12 years in the role at Atletico Madrid, was priming himself for a position in the Premier League by taking English lessons in London.

Image: Edu left his role as Arsenal sporting director in November

Berta established himself as the leading candidate in Arsenal's thorough process to replace Edu, who resigned as their sporting director in November.

Berta, who is credited as being a central figure in Atletico's success, is a shrewd operator in the transfer market and is esteemed around Europe not only for his ability to make a significant profit on players but to also outperform rivals with larger resources.

Highly-rated Berta under pressure to live up to billing at Arsenal

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Andrea Berta arrives from Atletico Madrid with an exciting reputation for Arsenal supporters in the transfer market. He also has a ringing endorsement from those he has done deals with, praised for his meticulous approach but also the way he conducts business.

"The man who signed Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak in bargain deals - and sold two of those three on at a substantial profit - will be expected to live up to that billing in north London.

Image: Antoine Griezmann has been a huge success since Berta first brought the France forward to Madrid more than a decade ago

"The pressure will be on to deliver a summer window which brings an out-and-out No 9 and a midfield refresh to allow Mikel Arteta's team to take the final step in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

"Edu, Berta's predecessor, overhauled the club with Arteta during his five-year spell at the helm. Now, with a talented young squad, including a depth of defensive options, the finishing touches need to be applied to turn Arsenal into champions.

Image: Andrea Berta (left) poses with Kieran Trippier during his time at Atletico Madrid

"Those missing pieces won't be easy to find, with the striker market limited and expensive, and rivals also on the lookout for a ball-playing No 6. The latter will be a key position to address should Jorginho and Thomas Partey leave at the end of their current contracts, as expected.

"A back-up in goal for David Raya, with Neto only on loan from Bournemouth, will also be a requirement.

"There will also be internal contracts to juggle, with star players Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes having just two years on their current terms by this summer, and youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri pushing to be rewarded for their impressive performances this season.

Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent, takes a closer look at Edu's exit at Arsenal and what it may mean for Mikel Arteta

"A source who has worked with Berta believes he will prove to be a shrewd appointment for Arsenal. If he can replicate his title-winning project at Atletico with the Gunners, his acquisition could be one of their best signings of all."

Berta's bargain buys at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann - signed from Real Sociedad for £24.8m in 2014. Sold to Barcelona in 2019 for £103m. Bought back in 2021 for £16.5m.

Rodri - signed from Villarreal for £16.5m in 2018 and then sold to Manchester City in 2019 for £62.5m.

Luis Suarez - signed from Barcelona in 2020 for £5.5m.

Jan Oblak - signed from Benfica in 2014 for £13m.

Marcos Llorente - signed from Real Madrid in 2019 for £35m.

Kieran Trippier - signed from Tottenham in 2019 for £20m.

Jose Gimenez - signed from Danubio for €995,000

Stefan Savic - signed from Fiorentina for €12m

And he also splashed out on...

Joao Felix - signed from Benfica for £113m in 2019.

Julian Alvarez - signed from Man City for £82m in 2024.

Thomas Lemar - signed from Monaco for £63.2m in 2018.

Diego Costa - signed from Chelsea for £57m in 2017.