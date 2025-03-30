FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester City to face Nottingham Forest as Crystal Palace play Aston Villa

Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-finals while Crystal Palace will play Aston Villa.

The draw was made before Manchester City won 2-1 at Bournemouth in the quarter-finals to keep Pep Guardiola's side on course for a second FA Cup in three years.

Forest, who beat Brighton on penalties in the quarter-finals on Saturday, will take on the seven-time winners at Wembley in their first FA Cup semi-final in 34 years.

FA Cup semi-finals Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Semi-finals to be played at Wembley on April 26 and April 27

The pair most recently met in early March at the City Ground as Forest won 1-0, but in December Manchester City beat Nuno Espirito Santo's side 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The other semi-final will see Crystal Palace, who won 3-0 at Fulham in the last eight, take on Aston Villa as the Eagles eye FA Cup glory for the first time in the club's history.

Meanwhile, seven-time winners Villa are attempting to lift the FA Cup for the first time in 68 years after Unai Emery's side eased past Championship side Preston with a 3-0 quarter-final win at Deepdale.

Palace, however, may be buoyed by their last meeting against Villa as Oliver Glasner's side won 4-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on February 25.

The FA Cup semi-finals will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 26 and Sunday, April 27.

'Man City favourites to win FA Cup'

Ex-Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison speaking to Sky Sports News:

"It's a difficult game. In my heart of hearts did I want Aston Villa on that big Wembley pitch and the pace they have? But when you get to this stage, it's a lottery.

"Villa are a very good team, but Palace were in good form yesterday against Fulham so that game I'm really looking forward to. That tie's too hard to call.

"I still think Manchester City are favourites and Villa are second-favourites to win it. You always fancy Manchester City because in a one-off game, they can destroy anyone.

"My heart says Palace to win the whole thing, but not my head!"