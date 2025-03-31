Wrexham announce record turnover as Hollywood influence grows

Wrexham’s increasing popularity in the United States helped the club secure record revenue of £26.7m in their latest accounts, up 155 per cent on the previous year.

The Welsh side, who are co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, said they generated more than half (52.1 per cent) of that record turnover from outside Europe - primarily North America - for the year ending June 30, 2024.

That compared to 24.6 per cent of turnover being generated outside Europe in the previous year's figures.

The club said that spectacular rise highlighted the impact of the 'Welcome to Wrexham' Disney Plus documentary series, with the fourth instalment currently being filmed.

"While the documentary does not contribute any direct financial return for the club, it delivers incredible global exposure for the Wrexham brand and provides the club with a unique marketing platform that can be monetised through the delivery of TV exposure for our partners," a statement about the 2023-24 results published on the club's website on Monday read.

Image: Wrexham are co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Commercial revenue increased from £1.83m in the previous accounts to £13.18m in the latest set.

Wrexham said a new global membership scheme now accounted for 25 per cent of all club memberships, highlighting their overseas appeal.

Increased costs contributed to an overall loss of £2.73m, down from £5.11m in 2022-23.

The League One club said that following the accounting period, they had repaid £15.02m in shareholder loans and interest to Reynolds and McElhenney's company.

"This action will help facilitate the raising of funding to meet the costs of the club's capital projects going forward," the club statement continued.

Wrexham are still in with a good chance of securing a third-successive promotion, with the club placed second in League One with seven games left to play.