Football gossip, paper talk and transfer rumours: Milos Kerkez, Antony and Christian Eriksen

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Bournemouth have put a price tag of £45m on Milos Kerkez after Liverpool showed an interest in signing the left back.

Real Betis midfielder Isco has said that the club should start a crowdfunding campaign so they can afford to keep Manchester United winger Antony for another season.

DAILY MAIL

Ruben Amorim has welcomed Marcus Rashford's revival, saying the player's return to form on loan at Aston Villa and England recall is good news for Manchester United.

Christian Eriksen is being lined up for a return to his former club Ajax according to the Eredivisie leaders' director of football.

EFL clubs have been targeted by an elaborate scammer - who made a big transfer 'offer' for a player before attempting to extort cash.

DAILY STAR

Scotland sensation Ben Doak could become the first Liverpool player to cross the city divide and join Everton since 1992 with David Moyes interested in signing the winger.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has been a name regularly linked with Liverpool this season and the Reds believe they have won the battle to sign the £50m-rated defender.

THE ATHLETIC

Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

Brazil want Carlo Ancelotti or Jorge Jesus to be their new head coach and wish to appoint Dorival Junior's successor before the Club World Cup begins in June.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are reportedly interested in raiding Arsenal for highly-rated chief Jason Ayto - and have already been told by Mikel Arteta he is 'phenomenal'.

Rabbi Matondo is one of many fringe players who Rangers will be looking to offload this summer.

Ryan Kent is back in football after putting pen to paper at Seattle Sounders.