Mary Earps left Manchester United to become a better player at PSG, England goalkeeper tells Pitch to Pod
Pitch to Pod: Nikita Parris and Jordan Nobbs joined by England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who discusses life in France and why she joined PSG, plus all things Lionesses as she opens up on the early years in her career, when a permanent international spot was just a dream...
Wednesday 2 April 2025 14:16, UK
England and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps has admitted it was a difficult decision to leave Manchester United but says she was determined to push herself out of her comfort zone in order to become a better player.
Earps joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer following a period of lengthy talks over a contract extension with United.
PSG were knocked out in the Women's Champions League second round by Juventus and they are second in their domestic league behind Lyon, but they do have a derby game to look forward to against Paris FC in the French Cup final at the beginning of next month.
Explaining her decision to leave Manchester United, Earps told Pitch to Pod: "It was a conscious choice of, 'I want to push myself out of my comfort zone, I want to push my game to another level, I want to learn, I want to be challenged in a different way'.
"I think people probably look at it and think, 'you just packed up your bags and left'. It's just not as simple as that.
"It doesn't matter if you're moving to a different club at home or if you're moving to a different club abroad. Making that choice to leave is very difficult, especially when I was at United for five years and that was all I ever knew for such a long period of time and enjoyed some fantastic success there.
"So me leaving and going to PSG, it was about what I thought was going to make me a better player and it was tough.
"I remember the night before I left, I was really struggling, the few days packing all my stuff and bringing it all together.
"It sounds really stupid - I think I'm just emotional in my later years - I suppressed all my emotions as a kid and now as an adult, I feel everything. I am just so glad I was brave enough to do it.
"I think I can feel a massive difference in myself on and off the pitch. I feel like I'm learning every day and I'm really enjoying it. The girls are incredibly talented.
"I'm really glad I've done it and I'm really enjoying it."